'Made A Mark With His Versatility And Memorable Performances': PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Salim Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, June 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, describing him as a versatile performer whose memorable roles left a lasting impression on Indian cinema.

In a condolence message posted on X, the Prime Minister said he was deeply saddened by the actor's passing.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said.

Salim Kumar, one of Malayalam cinema's most beloved actors, passed away late Saturday night at a private hospital in Kochi following health complications. He was 56.

His mortal remains were placed at the North Paravur Town Hall on Sunday morning for public homage, with thousands of fans gathering to pay their final respects. He will be laid to rest at his residence in North Paravur in the evening.

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said Malayalam cinema had lost not only a gifted artist but that he had personally lost“a brother”.

Recalling his long association with the actor, CM Satheesan said Salim Kumar never hesitated to express his political convictions and remained steadfast in defending his beliefs.

“Salim Kumar showed world-class excellence across different dimensions of performance. While one side of his face brought laughter to audiences, the other carried emotions that could move people to tears,” the Chief Minister said.

Megastar Mammootty described Salim Kumar as an irreplaceable talent whose journey from comedy to powerful character roles inspired an entire generation of actors.

Mohanlal remembered him as a unique performer whose warmth, humour and emotional depth made him one of Malayalam cinema's most cherished artistes.

A master of comedy who later emerged as a critically acclaimed character actor, Salim Kumar won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in 'Adaminte Makan Abu'. He also received Kerala State Film Awards for 'Achanurangatha Veedu' and 'Karutha Joothan', besides earning widespread acclaim for a career spanning more than three decades.

He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and sons, Chandu and Aaromal. His death marks the end of an era for Malayalam cinema, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, emotion and unforgettable performances.