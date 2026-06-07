403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bill Pulte Lacks Security Clearance Before Trump Intelligence Pick
(MENAFN) Bill Pulte, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the US intelligence community on an acting basis, reportedly did not possess a security clearance before being selected for the position, according to reports.
Sources familiar with the matter said the absence of a clearance meant Pulte lacked a credential that has long been considered a basic requirement for overseeing access to highly sensitive national security information.
Several days after Trump announced the appointment, the agency Pulte is expected to lead reportedly initiated the process required to obtain a clearance by requesting a background investigation, according to reports.
Pulte, a businessman who was confirmed last year to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has been viewed by some observers as an unusual choice for the acting director of national intelligence due to his limited experience in intelligence or national security affairs.
Known as a strong ally of Trump, Pulte has also publicly advocated for legal action against several individuals regarded as political adversaries of the president.
In remarks published Friday, Trump said Pulte would play a key role in reducing the size of the intelligence office once he assumes leadership of the agency.
Sources familiar with the matter said the absence of a clearance meant Pulte lacked a credential that has long been considered a basic requirement for overseeing access to highly sensitive national security information.
Several days after Trump announced the appointment, the agency Pulte is expected to lead reportedly initiated the process required to obtain a clearance by requesting a background investigation, according to reports.
Pulte, a businessman who was confirmed last year to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has been viewed by some observers as an unusual choice for the acting director of national intelligence due to his limited experience in intelligence or national security affairs.
Known as a strong ally of Trump, Pulte has also publicly advocated for legal action against several individuals regarded as political adversaries of the president.
In remarks published Friday, Trump said Pulte would play a key role in reducing the size of the intelligence office once he assumes leadership of the agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment