Real-World Evidence Of Eversense 365 Presented At ADA Demonstrating Strong Performance And Patient Impact In Both Open And Closed Loop Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eversense 365 delivered favorable glucometrics compared to other open and closed loop systems, validating the one-year CGM's differentiated approach and high performance

New data expands on findings shared at ATTD and reinforces Eversense 365's strong patient adherence, glucometrics and hypoglycemic outcomes across an entire year

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of long-term, implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems for people with diabetes, today announces further data from a large real-world evidence study which reveals sustained accuracy, performance and positive impact of Eversense 365 in both open-loop and closed-loop systems. The findings were presented during an oral presentation entitled 'Real-World Evaluation of the Implantable One-Year Eversense 365 CGM System' at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions, taking place on June 5-8 in New Orleans, U.S.

The data presented at ADA expands on the findings Senseonics previously shared at the 19th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) earlier this year, with a dataset including more sensors and users of Eversense 365, the first and only one year CGM- system. The presentation highlighted a real-world analysis of the first 12,360 Eversense 365 CGM sensors among open-loop users and an additional 153 closed-loop users, with the CGM used as part of the twiistTM Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system for more than 30 days.

The extended dataset confirms the positive real-world impact of Eversense 365, with a full year of strong patient adherence, glucometrics and hypoglycemic outcomes. Importantly, the system delivered comparable adherence and outcomes between the first and second six-month period, indicating high accuracy and performance from a single sensor across an entire year. The presentation also highlighted strong glucometrics of the Eversense 365 and twiist combination, suggesting that the first ever AID integration with this unique CGM is having a meaningful clinical impact for people living with diabetes.

“This real-world data showcases the positive impact that Eversense 365 is bringing to patients, regardless of their preferred treatment plan,” said Francine Kaufman, M.D., Chief Medical Office at Senseonics.“The analysis shows Eversense 365 is delivering consistent and tangible benefits for people on either an open or closed loop system, giving patients and healthcare providers more choice and more confidence when using our differentiated CGM. This is vital because everyone's experience with diabetes is different. Eversense 365 performs exceptionally well over an extended period and data suggests its use with twiist was favorable compared to what has been reported for other AID systems in real world settings. We look forward to reporting more real-world evidence on Eversense and the AID combination as our userbase expands.”

Brian Hansen, Chief Commercial Officer at Senseonics, added:“We're delighted to be able to share this new data and our additional findings with the diabetes community at ADA. The fact that a single CGM sensor can deliver consistent performance across the first half and second half of a full year is outstanding. It validates the technology we have on the market today, in Eversense 365, and it validates our exciting product pipeline that is based on the same fundamental science. There is nothing more powerful than real-world evidence and this, alongside excellent anecdotal feedback, is galvanizing the Senseonics team as commercial momentum continues to grow.”

As the only implantable CGM available, Eversense 365 offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing one year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. Eversense 365's unique approach allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.

Strong adherence and positive outcomes in open loop insulin regimens across all age groups

The larger dataset bolsters the previous findings presented at ATTD which underscored Eversense 365's strong patient adherence, glucometrics and hypoglycemic outcomes. These findings, when combined with the previous analysis, reinforce that Eversense 365 can support the effective management of diabetes over a full one-year period with just one implantable CGM sensor.

Positive outcomes and engagement with Eversense 365 were seen across all age groups, with an average transmitter wear time of 93.19% across 12,360 sensors. Analysis showed comparable results across wear time, glucometrics and hypoglycemic outcomes for the first and second six-month periods, reinforcing consistent and meaningful system use across the entire sensor lifetime. On average, users had a mean Glucose Management Indicator (GMI)1 of 7.16% and a mean Time In Range (TIR) of 66.16%, metrics which represent effective glycemic control. This also means that Eversense 365 delivered favorable glycemic outcomes compared to real-world reports on open-loop insulin regimens using other CGM systems, which reported TIR varying from 41.7-70.8%.2,3,4,5

Furthermore, more than 81% of Eversense 365 users achieved hypoglycemic targets6. This compares favorably to other CGM systems and reinforces Eversense 365's accuracy in low glucose ranges7,8,9, where errors can have the greatest impact on patient safety and treatment decisions.

Strong initial performance from Eversense 365 and twiist AID system integration

Building on the earlier findings shared at ATTD, this analysis included an additional 153 sensors that had been used in combination with the twiist AID system for more than 30 days. This expanded and extended analysis highlights the strong performance of Eversense 365 as part of an AID system to date and suggests that the combination is already demonstrating a positive and meaningful clinical impact for people living with diabetes.

The data shows that people using the twiist AID system with Eversense 365 had a mean TIR of approximately 76.08% and a GMI of 6.78% after the first 30 days following pump pairing. When compared to large real-world datasets of existing AID systems, the Eversense 365 integration is at the top end of reported performance ranges for TIR (approximately 52.5-78.8%) and GMI (6.9-7.9%), depending on system use patterns.10,11,12

Eversense 365 and twiist integration users also had very strong adherence with a median sensor wear time of 99.46%. As expected, when compared to a baseline of Eversense 365 users on an open-loop regimen, those using the sensor with a closed loop system have improved glucometrics. Whilst these findings are still early stage, they strongly suggest that the combination of Eversense 365 and twiist helps people achieve glycemic targets and improve their diabetes management.

About Eversense

Eversense 365 is developed by Senseonics and, as the only implantable CGM available, offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing One Year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. It benefits endocrinologists and care teams by offering their patients confidence in decision making, long-term peace of mind and enhanced quality of life with just one CGM. The unique approach also allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense® 365 and 180 days for Eversense® E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense® 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense® E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see .

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

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1 GMI is an established metric that provides an estimated A1C using only CGM data, with a lower value indicating better management and reduced health risks. GMI is often used alongside TIR to provide a more complete picture of glycemic control.

2 Layne JE, Jepson LH, Carite AM, Parkin CG, Bergenstal RM. Long-Term Improvements in Glycemic Control with Dexcom CGM Use in Adults with Noninsulin-Treated Type 2 Diabetes. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2024 Dec;26(12):925–31. doi:10.1089/dia.2024.0197 PubMed PMID: 38904213.

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7 Senseonics. (2026) Eversense 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System User Guide. LBL-7702-01-001

8 Abbott. (2024) Freestyle Libre 3 PLUS User Guide ART49385-001

9 Dexcom (2025) G7 15 Day User Guide AW00078-10 MT-00078-10

10 Choudhary P, Arrieta A, van den Heuvel T, Castañeda J, Smaniotto V, Cohen O. Celebrating the Data from 100,000 Real-World Users of the MiniMedTM 780G System in Europe, Middle East, and Africa Collected Over 3 Years: From Data to Clinical Evidence. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2024 Mar;26(S3):32–7. doi:10.1089/dia.2023.0433 PubMed PMID: 38377326; PubMed Central PMCID: PMC10890936.

11 Forlenza GP, DeSalvo DJ, Aleppo G, Wilmot EG, Berget C, Huyett LM, et al. Real-World Evidence of Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Use in 69,902 People with Type 1 Diabetes. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2024 Aug;26(8):514–25. doi:10.1089/dia.2023.0578 PubMed PMID: 38375861.

12 Breton MD, Kovatchev BP. One Year Real-World Use of the Control-IQ Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop Technology. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2021 Sep;23(9):601–8. doi:10.1089/dia.2021.0097 PubMed PMID: 33784196; PubMed Central PMCID: PMC8501470.