Crypto News Today: Alphapepe Presale Hits 9300 Holders While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $50,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, June 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has passed 9,300 holders ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut. The presale has continued to gather pace through Stage 17 at $0.01858, with AlphaSwap demo traction, instant token delivery, and a completed 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit supporting the project's pre-listing profile.







The 9,300-holder milestone gives AlphaPepe a clear company update as Bitcoin price prediction headlines continue to watch the $50,000 support zone, with Standard Chartered previously warning that BTC could slide toward that level before any sustained recovery if ETF outflows and macro pressure continue.

AlphaPepe Hits 9300 Holders as Stage 17 Advances

AlphaPepe passing 9,300 holders marks another important milestone in the project's presale trajectory. Stage 17 remains active at $0.01858, and the presale has already crossed $1.46 million in total capital raised before public trading begins. That continued growth shows the project is moving through stage progression, community expansion, and product development ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

The stage-based structure gives participants a visible path as the launch window tightens. Each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. That removes one of the most common friction points seen across early-stage launches.

AlphaPepe's product layer continues to support the presale momentum. AlphaSwap, the project's AI-powered decentralized exchange, has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users. That gives the project a working product environment before its exchange debut, separating it from many presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before the token reaches exchanges. Combined with 9,300 holders, over $1.46 million raised, Stage 17 momentum at $0.01858, AlphaSwap demo usage, instant token delivery, and the planned Q2 exchange debut, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $50,000

The Bitcoin price prediction debate remains focused on the $50,000 support zone after Standard Chartered warned that BTC could fall toward that level before recovery. The bank cited ETF outflows, weak momentum, and a challenging macro backdrop as pressure points for the market.

The $50,000 Bitcoin price prediction remains a bearish support scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with 9,300 holders, Stage 17 active at $0.01858, AlphaSwap already tested by more than 5,000 demo users, and the planned Q2 2026 exchange debut still moving closer.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe's latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching Bitcoin price prediction targets. The presale has passed 9,300 holders, Stage 17 remains active at $0.01858, and AlphaSwap has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users.

The $50,000 Bitcoin price prediction shows how defensive market narratives can return when ETF flows, liquidity, and macro sentiment weaken. But AlphaPepe's roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with presale progression, product testing, audit completion, and exchange preparation all converging in the same quarter.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has holder growth, capital raised, working product traction, audit credibility, instant token delivery, and Q2 exchange timing moving together. Stage 17 remains active at $0.01858, with the next visible milestones tied to AlphaSwap's full launch and public exchange access.