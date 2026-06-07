When Karisma Kapoor Revealed Who Is The Biggest 'Kanjus' Among The Kapoors

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) During her appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma' show, actress Karisma Kapoor had once revealed who is the biggest 'kanjus' in the Kapoor family.

Karisma, who had appeared on the show with her father, Randhir Kapoor, was asked by host Kapil Sharma, "Which is the Kanjus Kapoor? Is Randhir sir Kanjus Kapoor?"

Reacting to the question, Karisma revealed that her father is extremely particular when it comes to spending money.

Explaining his mindset behind the behaviour, Randhir added, "Look, value for money, you must know."

When asked again if her father falls in the category of a kanjus, Karisma shared that he is not too fond of shopping.

"Like when we are going on a holiday to London. You know, everyone gets excited, right? We are going shopping. There are packets. When I ask him, "Papa, you went shopping?" he says, "Yes, I went. Then I went to eat," said the 'Biwi No. 1' actress.

Karisma shared that when she would ask her father about what all he got for himself, he would excitedly tell her that he got two pairs of socks.

As she would insist him to go shopping once again, this time he would come back with two pairs of socks and two handkerchiefs.

"He never spends on himself. Everyone else he would spend but himself," revealed Karisma.

Putting his point forward, Randhir concluded the conversation, saying, "What else does a man need - Socks, handkerchiefs, and ties, two to four shirts, and one or two pants."

Talking about Randhir's cinematic journey, after working as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's "Shree 420", he made his acting and directorial debut as a lead in the 1971 family entertainer, "Kal Aaj Aur Kal".

After that, he went on to become a part of some notable movies such as Jeet" (1972), "Jawani Diwani" (1972), "Raampur Ka Lakshman" (1972), and "Haath Ki Safai" (1974), naming just a few.