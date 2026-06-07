MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post From Heredia to Miss Universe: Mariale Acosta is the New queen Beauty Queen of Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Following an evening filled with gala gowns, high heels, and, above all, an abundance of beauty queens, Costa Rica has chosen its new representative for Miss Univers: Mariale Acosta from Heredia.

The emotional evening kicked off with an impressive opening runway that gathered all the guest misses. A total of 19 international and national beauty queens were introduced to an enthusiastic crowd that cheered continuously for Costa Rican beauty. Some of the most applauded figures during the prelude to this spectacular night included Sheynnis Palacios, Victoria Kjaer, Mahyla Roth, and Johanna Solano. The 14 contestants took the

stage wearing short red dresses to perform a salsa-infused choreography before introducing themselves.

Best Essence: Alexia Sánchez

Miss Elegance: María Alejandra Acosta

Best Smile: Samaria Montero

Miss Photogenic: Aaliyah Cunningham

Best Face: Nayeli Montenegro

Best Digital Creator: Samaria Montero

The panel, consisting of industry titans like Elena Hidalgo, Geury Rodríguez, Ramiro Barrio, Karina Ramos, and Victoria Kjaer, set off the high-stakes Q&A panel to isolate the absolute top contenders. One of the night's biggest surprises came when Acosta delivered her answer entirely in English, leaving the auditorium momentarily spellbound.

“I was very afraid to be here again, but I was more afraid of not trying. Our differences make us

worthy of a crown; I am ready to be your queen,” said Mariale, who served as first runner-up

(virreina) in 2024.

At the close of the night, emotions ran high as Mahyla Roth officially crowned Mariale Acosta amid the roaring applause and excitement of the crowd.

The post From Heredia to Miss Universe: Mariale Acosta is the New queen Beauty Queen of Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.