Amazon Prime To Premiere Documentary Filmed In Costa Rica About Cancer Survivors

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Costa Rica will reach Amazon Prime Video with the documentary“Latidos en la Lluvia,” with its release scheduled for the second half of this year.

The production portrays the story of five cancer survivors who traveled across the country on a coast-to-coast expedition. Verónica Guillén, Mapi Morón, Idoia Fernández, Toñi Delgado, and Eduina Huelva star in this one-hour audiovisual feature.

During the journey, they used mountain bikes, kayaks, and rafting boats, and trekked along trails in various points of the national territory.

The project emerged from the Pelayo Vida Challenge (Reto Pelayo Vida), an adventure carried out between October 23 and November 4, 2025. The protagonists presented the documentary this week in Madrid, Spain, during a preview screening that gathered special guests. Additionally, the production will be part of the selection at international festivals.

The initiative received support from the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) to showcase the country as a destination capable of transforming lives.

“We supported the production of the Pelayo Vida Challenge because it is an innovative and inspiring way to tell the stories of these brave women and show the multiple tourist attractions that Costa Rica offers on the Amazon Prime platform,” explained Angélica Herra, coordinator of the European Market at the ICT.

The spokeswoman highlighted the message transmitted by the documentary through the experience of its protagonists.“This is a great example for Costa Rica to be known for the content and social message of hope included in this documentary,” Herra added.

Over the course of 15 days, the expedition members completed ten stages and crossed Costa Rica from coast to coast. The route began at Playa Matapalo and passed through destinations such as Santa María, Cerro Vueltas, Río Pejibaye, Mollejones, Finca Tres Equis, and Siquirres. The journey concluded in Turrialba with a closing activity at the Villa Florencia Hotel.

Spain ranks among the main source markets for European tourists visiting Costa Rica. Between January and May 2026, approximately 20,000 Spanish tourists and more than 200,000 European travelers entered the country by air, according to preliminary data from the ICT.

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