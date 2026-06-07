Toledo Shooting: Multiple People Shot At During Old West End Celebration In Ohio - What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) A shooting erupted near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday evening, leaving multiple victims wounded and authorities conducting an active search for those responsible for the incident near one of the country's most significant Victorian architecture districts. The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose, according to police.

Gunfire broke out at approximately 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Festival, a celebration taking place in Toledo's historic neighbourhoo. Officers from the Toledo Police Department arrived at the scene to discover multiple shooting victims, with numerous injured individuals requiring hospitalisation at nearby medical facilities.

| California high school graduation ceremony shooting: 1 killed, 3 injured

“Many victims” have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, Toledo police said on Facebook. No information was available on how many people were wounded or what their conditions were.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation. A significant presence of officers remains at the scene.

Police launch active investigation into festival shooting

The Toledo Police Department disclosed the incident on social media, indicating that officers are "actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved." The department did not disclose the total number of injured persons or provide details regarding their conditions at the time of the initial statement.

Law enforcement requested residents to circumvent the area as the investigation proceeded. A substantial deployment of police officers remained at the festival site throughout the evening.

About the Old West End Festival and Saturday's scheduled events

The Old West End Festival represents an annual two-day gathering held within Toledo's historic district, which contains one of the largest concentrations of Victorian residences in the US.

| Iowa mass shooting: Suspect kills 6, then shoots self after 'domestic' dispute

The festival had commenced with a parade on Saturday morning and was scheduled to continue with live musical performances, artisan food markets, beer gardens, property tours, and vendor stalls throughout the weekend.

What Did Festivat Goers in Toledo Say?

Two festivalgoers said they were enjoying the event when they heard multiple shots and saw panic break out, describing the scene as“pandemonium,” they told CNN affiliate WTOL.

“Once I heard, 'Everybody get back,' everybody was falling, everybody tripping, couldn't see what it was, couldn't see nothing,” said one man who asked to remain anonymous.

Another man he was with, who also asked to remain anonymous, told WTOL he heard at least 10 shots fired.

What Toledo authorities are doing next

Sgt. Mohamad Nasser, spokesman for the Toledo Police Department, indicated that additional information would be released shortly through the department's Facebook and X accounts. Police have not yet disclosed specifics regarding the nature of the incident or potential motives.

| Gunfire at Cricket Canada president's house; no arrests made so far: Report

The shooting's occurrence during a community-focused event has drawn significant attention, with law enforcement prioritising the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates)