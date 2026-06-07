Abhay Verma On 2 Years Of 'Munjya': Aaj Bhi Jab Aap Bittu Bulaate Hain To Din Bann Jaata Ha

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma and Sharvari starrer comedy horror drama, "Munjya' has completed 2 years of release on Sunday.

Marking the occasion on social media, Abhay treated the netizens with some unseen glimpses from behind the scene masti on his official Instagram handle.

He revealed how the role of Bittu ended up changing everything for him as an actor.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "2 years to Munjya!! Today changed everything; forever! aaj bhi jab aap Bittu bulaate hain to din bann jaata hai.. aur is pyaar ke liye kuch bhi..You all gave me a life i could only dream of having! Jaldi milte hain (sic)."

Sharvari also commented on the post saying, "favourite favourite forever!"

She further took to the Stories section of her official handle and dropped some rare snippets from the shoot diaries.

"Munjya" has been made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar with the story provided by Niren Bhatt.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films, "Munjya" features Abhay Verma, Sharvari, Sathyaraj, and Mona Singh as leads, along with Suhas Joshi, Khushi Hajare, Taranjot Singh, Ajay Purkar, Bhagyashree Limaye, Ayush Ulagadde, and Shruti Marathe as the supporting cast.

Revolving around the legend of Munjya, inspired by Indian folklore and mythology, "Munjya" marks the third installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Talking about the technical crew, the camera work for the drama has been performed by Saurabh Goswami, with Monisha R. Baldawa as the head of the editing department. Composer duo Sachin–Jigar have scored the tunes for the drama.

Released on June 7, 2024, the project turned out to be a sleeper hit.

Up next, Abhay will be seen sharing screen space with Rasha Thadani in the youthful romantic entertainer "Laikey Laikaa". This will be their primary on-screen collaboration.

His lineup further includes Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malayalam outing "Dilkashi". Jointly backed by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, the film also features Zahaan Kapoor in a crucial role.