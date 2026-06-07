Openai Plans Major Chatgpt Overhaul To Turn It Into 'Superapp': Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) OpenAI is reportedly preparing its biggest overhaul of ChatGPT so far, with plans to transform the platform into a“superapp” by integrating coding tools, AI agents and partner services, as it positions itself for stronger revenue growth ahead of a potential stock market listing.

The changes are part of a broader internal reorganisation at OpenAI, as the company shifts focus toward higher-value enterprise customers while intensifying competition with rival AI firm Anthropic, according to a Financial Times report.

The report, which cited more than a dozen current and former employees, said the overhaul will give increased prominence to OpenAI's coding product Codex and is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

The updates will initially appear in ChatGPT's website and mobile applications. As part of the redesign, ChatGPT's interface is being reworked to actively steer users toward specific tools such as coding features, image generation and integrated partner services, including platforms like Canva and Booking, the report added.

The Financial Times further reported that most Codex users are paid subscribers, and around 2 million business customers currently contribute nearly 40 per cent of OpenAI's revenue.

This share is expected to rise to about 50 per cent by the end of the year, the report said.

ChatGPT currently serves more than 900 million weekly active users, according to figures shared earlier by OpenAI, while its paid consumer subscriber base has crossed 50 million users.

The development comes as OpenAI continues to expand its commercial footprint. Earlier report in May said that the company was preparing a confidential filing for a U.S. initial public offering, although CEO Sam Altman has said the timing of any listing would depend on broader strategic considerations.

The latest reported overhaul underscores OpenAI's push to evolve ChatGPT from a conversational AI tool into a multi-functional platform that combines productivity, coding, and third-party services within a single ecosystem.