Major Naxal Explosive Cache Seized In Dantewada, Pressure Cooker Ieds Neutralised

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, June 7 (IANS) Security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh with the recovery and neutralisation of multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a large cache of banned materials, police officials said on Sunday.

Acting on precise intelligence, a joint search operation was launched in the dense forest area of Todma village under Barsur Police Station by a battalion of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Dantewada Police.

The operation began at 6:00 a.m., led by Second-in-Command officer Vikrant Verma and Assistant Commandant Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, with civil police forces also participating.

During the intensive search, at around 8:40 a.m., security personnel spotted suspicious objects concealed in the forest. Following strict safety protocols, the area was secured, and the Bomb Disposal Squad was summoned. On inspection, the objects were identified as two pressure cooker IEDs of five-litre capacity each and a pipe bomb weighing ten kilograms.

The squad successfully neutralised and destroyed all three devices on-site using specialised technical procedures, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

The vigilance and swift action of the forces averted potential loss of life and underscored the effectiveness of coordinated operations.

Further searches in the surrounding area led to the recovery of a substantial stockpile of explosives and contraband hidden by Maoist cadres.

The seized items included BGLs, a.303 rifle, an air rifle, magazines, charger clips, empty cartridge cases, 12-bore ammunition, blank cartridges, firecrackers, wireless sets with batteries, gunpowder, Cordex wire, electric bells, shock-wave detonators, 128 electric detonators, 48 non-electric explosives, a 51mm bomb with two empty shells, binoculars, Naxal uniforms, ammunition pouches, combat belts, a multimeter, camera flash, electric control units, 35 twelve-volt batteries, electric switches, telephone wire, and other daily-use materials.

Naxal literature was also recovered, providing insight into their ideological framework. By evening, all personnel returned safely, and seizure documentation along with other legal formalities was initiated.

Officials emphasised that the recovery highlights both the scale of resources mobilised by the insurgents and the importance of sustained intelligence-driven operations.

The successful neutralisation of IEDs and seizure of explosives marks another decisive step in dismantling Naxal infrastructure in the Bastar division, reinforcing the campaign's momentum towards lasting peace and security in the region.