'No Border Too Complex': Nepal Plans To Resolve India Disputes With 'Open Mind,' Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nepal wants to resolve border issues with India with an“open mind” and based on bilateral framework, the neighbouring nation's foreign minister said while concluding his 3-day visit to Delhi.

The remarks came after Nepal's new prime minister Balendra Shah 's recent comments on the boundary row between the two sides.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said on Sunday said that the new government in Kathmandu refuses to look at India through the "distorted, hyper-sensitive lens of 21st century geopolitics" and instead wants to build a mutually beneficial relationship for overall prosperity of both the nations.

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A day after Khanal held wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said that no problem was too large and no boundary too complex that it couldn't be solved through diplomatic channels.

"We look at India with an open heart, clear eyes, and with a single, transparent agenda: the economic transformation of Nepal," he said as he lauded India's economic growth and pressed for mutually beneficial ties.

Khanal asserted,“When we look across the border, we see a rising India - an India that has fundamentally and beautifully redefined itself on the global stage as a dynamic, fast-growing tech and economic powerhouse.”

The foreign minister said that Nepal does not want to be“constrained by the anxieties of the past” and wants to engage with the India that is marked by“intense aspiration and cutting-edge technology.”

"In turn, we bring the energy of an aspiring Nepal," Khanal added.

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- with inputs from PTI