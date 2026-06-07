World Cup 2026 Argentina: Title Defense Begins In Kansas City

MENAFN - The Rio Times) ARGENTINA · WORLD CUP

Key Facts

- World Cup 2026 Argentina: The defending champions are based in Kansas City for their title defense.

- Opener: Argentina face Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City Stadium in Group J.

- Warm-up: Lionel Scaloni's side beat Honduras two-nil on June 6, with Messi rested on the bench.

- Messi watch: The veteran captain, in his sixth World Cup, is managing a muscle strain but is on track for the opener.

- Squad change: Scaloni dropped defender Leonardo Balerdi after a training injury.

The team that lifted the trophy in Qatar begins its defence in America's heartland, juggling a long injury list and the careful management of Lionel Messi in what is widely expected to be his final World Cup.

RTAsk Rio TimesCurious about Latin American culture, food, and life? Ask our reporting asking →

A World Cup 2026 Argentina base in Kansas City

Argentina have made Kansas City their home for the group stage, training at the Sporting Kansas City complex. The choice was driven by the facilities and a central location relative to the team's venues.

The squad has worked in the afternoons to dodge the worst of the Midwestern heat. Temperatures in the region can climb sharply in the summer.

The base also spares the squad some of the long trips this tournament's geography forces on many teams. Argentina expect to stay in Kansas City between their group games.

Messi managed with one eye on the opener

Lionel Messi, the talisman of the squad, is preparing for a sixth World Cup, a tournament most expect to be his last. He has been eased back through individual sessions after a muscle overload.

The captain trained with the main group for the first time on June 5, a marker in his recovery. The coaching staff says his progress is within the planned timeline.

Argentina's medical room has been busy beyond their captain. Goalkeeper Emiliano“Dibu” Martínez is nursing a fractured finger, while Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel are all working back from muscle problems.

A win over Honduras, with stars rested

Argentina beat Honduras two-nil on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, in front of more than ninety thousand fans. Lautaro Martínez and Giuliano Simeone scored, with Messi watching from the bench.

Scaloni fielded an experimental side to protect players carrying knocks. On the same day he cut defender Leonardo Balerdi, who picked up a calf injury in training.

A final warm-up against Iceland follows on June 9 in Auburn, Alabama. It is the last run-out before the group stage begins.

The Group J road ahead

Argentina open against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City Stadium. The group also features Austria and Jordan.

The second game is against Austria on June 22 in the Dallas area, followed by Jordan on June 27, also near Dallas. Finishing top would shape an easier knockout path.

Why it matters

Argentina arrive as world champions and among the heavy favourites, carrying the hopes of a football-obsessed nation. A deep run would also be a fitting stage for the farewell of their greatest player.

For the wider region, the Albiceleste are among the most-followed teams in any host city. Their matches draw Latin American crowds far beyond Argentina's own travelling support.

A strong start would also quiet the doubts that follow any champion into a defence. The early signs from camp suggest a settled, confident group despite the fitness worries.

Frequently Asked Questions When does Argentina play its first World Cup 2026 game?

Argentina open against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City Stadium. Kick-off times are confirmed on FIFA's official schedule.

Where is Argentina based for the World Cup?

The squad is based in Kansas City, training at the Sporting Kansas City complex. It plans to stay there between matches during the group stage.

Is Lionel Messi fit for the World Cup?

Messi is managing a muscle strain and has returned to group training. The staff says he is on track for the opener, though he sat out the warm-up against Honduras.

Who is in Argentina's World Cup group?

Argentina are in Group J with Algeria, Austria and Jordan. They face Algeria first, then Austria, then Jordan.

Connected Coverage

A Wall Street Model Ranks Latin America's World Cup Chances

World Cup 2026 Colombia: Base in Guadalajara, Opener at Azteca

Read More from The Rio Times

Why Argentines Keep Hoarding Dollars Even as the Peso Steadies Argentina Central Bank Hits $10bn Dollar Target in Five Months Argentine Chef Narda Lepes Wants Latin America to Rethink Food