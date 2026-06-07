Latin America Sports: Endrick, Lautaro, Neymar MRI

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Endrick came off the bench at half-time in Cleveland and scored seven minutes later, a composed finish from a Raphinha pull-back that gave Brazil a 2-1 win over Egypt and settled the question of who starts as centre-forward against Morocco on June 13. In College Station, Texas, Lautaro Martínez and Giuliano Simeone scored in a 2-0 win over Honduras as Argentina's World Cup warmup campaign continued smoothly, though Lionel Messi remained an unused substitute as the coaching staff managed his hamstring. Neymar stayed in New Jersey and will not feature against Morocco; the CBF confirmed he will undergo a final MRI scan on June 12, one day before the group opener, and that result will determine whether he features at all in the group stage. Brazil's Group C opponents Scotland hammered Bolivia 4-0 in Harrison, New Jersey, arriving at their first World Cup since 1998 in confident form: Lawrence Shankland, Scott McTominay and a Ché Adams brace put the game to bed before half-time. The World Cup opens in four days. For more on all of it, as always, The Rio Times covers Latin America's full sports landscape. Today's headlines June 6, 2026

Event Result Angle Brazil vs Egypt (Cleveland) 2-1 Endrick 52′ wins it; Wesley injury; Marquinhos scare Argentina vs Honduras (Texas) 2-0 Lautaro pen, Simeone; Messi managed on bench Scotland vs Bolivia (Harrison NJ) 4-0 Shankland, McTominay, Adams ×2 before HT Neymar - final decision MRI June 12 Stayed in NJ; scan day before Morocco opener NBA Finals (tonight) Game 3, 8:30 pm ET MSG, New York; Knicks lead 2-0

01 · Brazil at the World Cup Endrick answers the question in Cleveland

Brazil's final World Cup warmup was not the controlled performance Ancelotti might have scripted, but it produced the answer he most needed.

Bruno Guimarães opened the scoring in the seventh minute, capitalising on a defensive mistake by Egypt's Mohanad Lasheen. Egypt levelled four minutes later when Marquinhos misplaced a back-pass and Mostafa Zico punished him, a rare, poorly timed error from Brazil's captain.

Wesley França was forced off with an injury at the 17th minute, replaced by Danilo; Marquinhos picked up a yellow card at 22. Brazil carried a fragile 1-1 lead into half-time with questions about their defensive solidity.

Ancelotti made wholesale changes at the break, and the decisive one was the simplest: Endrick came on up front.

Seven minutes into the second half, Raphinha drove to the right byline and pulled the ball back low; Endrick met it first time and drove it high into the net.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir Oufa was outstanding throughout, making four saves and denying Vinicius Júnior twice; Brazil's 2-1 margin flattered them slightly in terms of chances.

Two concerns carry into the Morocco game: Wesley's injury (the severity not yet confirmed) and the Marquinhos back-pass, which is the kind of error that better international sides will look to exploit.

One clear positive: Endrick, who scored within seven minutes of replacing Igor Thiago at half-time, now has a strong case to start on June 13.

Brazil beat Egypt 2-1 with Guimarães opening and Endrick winning it at 52 minutes after coming off the bench; the concerns are Wesley's injury and a Marquinhos error that gifted Egypt the equaliser, but Endrick's composure under the crossbar is what Ancelotti needed to see.

02 · Argentina at the World Cup Lautaro and Simeone win it; Messi waits

Argentina beat Honduras 2-0 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, in front of a raucous crowd that treated the defending champions like a home side.

Lautaro Martínez converted a first-half penalty after a clumsy foul on Nicolás Tagliafico, and early in the second half he produced the assist of the evening, a delicate backheel into the box that found Giuliano Simeone in perfect stride, with the Atlético Madrid forward finishing calmly past Edrick Menjivar.

Lionel Messi was named in the matchday squad but remained an unused substitute throughout, with Scaloni protecting the hamstring that has kept Argentina's captain on individual training since May 24.

Scaloni told reporters after the game that Messi is“not fully separated” from the group and continues to make progress.

The other absentee of note was goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who missed the game due to a fractured ring finger on his right hand; the Aston Villa shot-stopper was not described as being at risk for the World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16.

Lautaro, speaking after the game, captured the squad's mood simply:“We have to go defend what we achieved in Qatar. It's going to be tough, but we're going to give it everything.”

Argentina's final warmup is against Iceland on June 9, before their World Cup opener against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 16.

Argentina won 2-0 through Lautaro's penalty and a Simeone finish set up by Lautaro's brilliant backheel; Messi was on the bench but stayed on it, Scaloni protecting the hamstring, and“Dibu” Martínez missed with a ring-finger fracture that carries no World Cup risk. RTAsk Rio TimesCurious about Latin American culture, food, and life? Ask our reporting asking →

03 · Brazil at the World Cup June 12 scan is the real Neymar deadline

Neymar stayed in New Jersey while Brazil played Egypt in Cleveland on Saturday evening, remaining at the team's base camp for continued physiotherapy treatment on his Grade 2 right calf tear.

The CBF confirmed in a formal statement on Thursday that he would not travel, and that his recovery programme would be“intensified” during the week the rest of the squad spends in Cleveland and returns to New Jersey.

The Egypt game was framed in this column, and in the wider Brazilian press, as an internal CBF deadline. In practice the real decision comes later: the CBF medical department has scheduled a final MRI scan on June 12, exactly 24 hours before Brazil's World Cup opener against Morocco.

That imaging will determine whether Neymar has progressed sufficiently to be managed into the Morocco game or whether Ancelotti faces the tournament with a 25-man effective squad.

Ancelotti has been consistent throughout: Neymar is in the squad, no replacement is being made, and the decision on availability for each match is purely medical.

The arithmetic is punishing: Neymar has not played competitive football since May 17, and even if the June 12 scan shows sufficient progress, he would have had zero competitive minutes in 27 days before Brazil's opening group game.

His most realistic route into the tournament is the June 19 Haiti match or the June 24 Scotland game.

Neymar stayed in New Jersey and the CBF's final decision comes from a June 12 MRI (the day before Morocco), rather than the Egypt game; even if that scan is clear, he will not have played competitively since May 17, making his most realistic group-stage debut the Haiti game on June 19.

04 · Group C Scotland destroy Bolivia four doors from Brazil

Scotland's 4-0 win over Bolivia at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, happened eleven miles from where Brazil train.

Lawrence Shankland headed in on five minutes; Scott McTominay doubled it in the 23rd; Ché Adams got two before half-time to seal the rout.

Steve Clarke made wholesale second-half substitutions, with the game long decided, giving fringe players time before Scotland's first World Cup match since 1998.

Scotland open Group C against Haiti on June 13 in Foxborough, the same day Brazil face Morocco at MetLife Stadium, making matchday one in the group a simultaneous double-header.

Scotland then face Morocco on June 19 (Brazil play Haiti that day) and Brazil on June 24 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

A caveat attaches to the 4-0 scoreline: Bolivia had already qualified out of nothing, arrived in stifling New Jersey heat against a Premier League-heavy side, and were comfortably outclassed without being a serious benchmark.

The more useful piece of data is that McTominay looks sharp from midfield, Adams converted two goals from inside the box, and Scotland's pressing game survived 90 minutes of humidity without obvious fatigue.

Scotland beat Bolivia 4-0 (Shankland, McTominay, Adams brace - all before half-time) at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison NJ, eleven miles from Brazil's Columbia Park base; they open Group C against Haiti in Foxborough on June 13, the same date Brazil face Morocco at MetLife Stadium.

05 · Brazilian Clubs Brazilian clubs watch from afar - and wait

While Brazil's national-team players spent Saturday in Cleveland, their club teammates across the Brasileirão were in the same position as everyone else: watching and waiting for the pause to end.

The Brasileirão does not resume until July 22, and the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 first legs begin August 11-13, a window that will arrive very quickly once the World Cup group stage is over.

The two issues most likely to affect the August Copa Libertadores picture during the pause: Vasco da Gama's league form (six consecutive defeats, 14 points, Copa Sudamericana playoff on July 21 against Independiente Medellín) and Mirassol's dual-pressure situation (three points above Z4, first Libertadores R16 leg in Quito at altitude).

Wesley França's injury from the Brazil vs Egypt game is also worth monitoring from a club-football perspective: the right-back plays for Flamengo, who face Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 in August.

The Copa Sudamericana playoff draw has all its pairings confirmed: Boca Juniors vs O'Higgins, Vasco vs Medellín, Sporting Cristal vs Bragantino, Lanús vs Cienciano, Santos vs their confirmed opponent, Atlético Mineiro and Peñarol vs Bolívar in the mix.

Brazilian clubs remain in the World Cup pause, with the Brasileirão restarting July 22 and Copa Libertadores R16 first legs on August 11-13; Wesley França's injury from the Egypt game adds a new concern for Flamengo, who face Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 in August.

06 · NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden tonight

The Knicks lead the NBA Finals 2-0 after two extraordinary single-point wins in San Antonio, and Game 3 is tonight at Madison Square Garden at 8:30 pm ET on ABC.

The Spurs are the first home team to lose the opening two Finals games since Orlando in 1995, and they arrive at MSG needing something to show from two road games or face a near-insurmountable 0-3 deficit heading back to San Antonio.

Wembanyama scored 29 in Game 2 but turned the ball over with 9.5 seconds remaining; the deflection fell to Brunson, Wembanyama fouled him, Brunson hit one free throw for 105-104, and Wembanyama's final 20-foot jumper went long.

De'Aaron Fox bounced back from his 7-point Game 1 with 18 on 8-of-12 shooting, a significant improvement; the health of his right ankle remains the series' most watched variable.

For the Knicks, Julian Champagnie grew up in Brooklyn; Game 3 at MSG is his first Finals game as a home player.

Result and full analysis in tomorrow's edition.

Game 3 is tonight at MSG (8:30 pm ET, ABC), the Knicks 2-0 up after two one-point wins in San Antonio; Wembanyama had 29 in Game 2 but a late turnover cost the Spurs the game.

07 · FAQ Frequently asked questions What was the Brazil vs Egypt result and what did it show ahead of Morocco?

Brazil beat Egypt 2-1 in Cleveland on June 6; Bruno Guimarães scored in the seventh minute and Endrick (on at half-time) won it at the 52nd with a first-time finish from a Raphinha pull-back. Mostafa Zico had equalised in the 11th after Marquinhos misplaced a back-pass, and Wesley França was forced off injured at 17 minutes.

The most important takeaway is Endrick: he scored within seven minutes of entering the pitch and now has a strong claim to start against Morocco on June 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Is Neymar playing against Morocco on June 13?

Almost certainly not. Neymar stayed in New Jersey for the Egypt game, continuing rehabilitation from a Grade 2 calf tear; the CBF has a final MRI scheduled for June 12 (the day before the Morocco opener).

He has not played since May 17; even if the scan is clear, he would have had no competitive minutes in 27 days. His most realistic route into this World Cup is the June 19 Haiti match in Philadelphia or the June 24 Scotland game in Miami.

How did Argentina get on against Honduras and is Messi fit?

Argentina won 2-0 at Kyle Field, Texas. Lautaro Martínez converted a 37th-minute penalty and Giuliano Simeone doubled the lead in the 54th with a Lautaro backheel assist; Messi stayed on the bench throughout as Scaloni managed the hamstring.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was absent (fractured ring finger, no World Cup risk). Argentina face Iceland on June 9 in their final warmup before the Algeria opener on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Updated: 2026-06-07T08:30:00Z by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: previous Latin America Sports Daily (June 6: Messi back, Brazil code of conduct) · June 5: Ancelotti on Raphinha, WC nine days away · Brazil Elections 2026 guide.

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