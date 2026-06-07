Noboa Cuts Ecuador's Cabinet From 14 Ministries To 10 The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Ecuador · Economy

Key Facts

- The move: President Daniel Noboa is cutting Ecuador's cabinet from 14 ministries to 10, announced June 3 and made official on the night of June 4.

- The method: Several ministries are being merged, including Economy and Finance, Agriculture, and Production into a single Ministry of Economic and Productive Development.

- The rationale: The government calls it an“institutional optimisation” to simplify the state, cut red tape and improve the quality of public spending.

- The precedent: It is Noboa's second cabinet reduction in under a year, after cutting ministries from 20 to 14 in July 2025.

- The backdrop: The reshuffle aligns with fiscal targets under Ecuador's IMF programme, with the country running a wide deficit.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa is reducing his cabinet from 14 ministries to 10, the second such cut in under a year, in a move the government frames as institutional optimisation aimed at simplifying the state and improving the quality of public spending.

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Noboa first signalled the change on June 3 in a radio interview in Manabí, saying simply that Ecuador would move to 10 ministries. The government made it official the following night through a national address led by the new secretary of public administration, José Julio Neira.

The restructuring merges several portfolios. The ministries of Economy and Finance, of Agriculture, and of Production are being folded into a new Ministry of Economic and Productive Development, while infrastructure and telecommunications functions are being combined elsewhere.

Neira said the reform rests on simplifying procedures, improving how institutions share data and concentrating resources where they have the most impact. As of the announcement, the formal decrees enacting the mergers had not all been issued.

Alongside the mergers, the government signalled changes in personnel and the creation of larger consolidated portfolios. The reshuffle also moved senior officials between roles, part of a broader reordering of how the executive is run.

A second round of cuts in Ecuador's cabinet

This is not Noboa's first pass at shrinking the state. In July 2025 his government reduced the number of ministries from 20 to 14 and cut state secretariats from nine to three.

Taken together, the two rounds halve the size of the cabinet Noboa inherited. The pattern reflects a governing style that favours consolidating authority in fewer, larger portfolios led by what local media have dubbed“superministers”.

The approach carries trade-offs. Fewer ministries can mean faster decisions and lower overhead, but concentrating responsibilities also raises the stakes if a single merged portfolio underperforms.

The fiscal logic

The cabinet cut fits a wider austerity drive. Ecuador is running its public finances under a multi-year programme agreed with the International Monetary Fund, designed to narrow a deficit that widened sharply in 2025.

The government argues that a leaner administration is part of delivering on those commitments. Cutting duplication across ministries is presented as a way to protect services while reducing the cost of running the state.

Whether the savings are material will depend on the detail of the mergers, including how many posts are eliminated rather than simply relabelled. That detail was still emerging as the decrees were being finalised.

Ecuador's public finances came under visible strain in 2025, when the fiscal deficit widened sharply even as the country met its programme targets. Trimming the cost of the central administration is one of the few levers a government can pull quickly.

Critics counter that headline ministry counts can be a blunt measure of efficiency, since responsibilities and payrolls often migrate rather than disappear. The real test will be whether the merged bodies deliver services more cheaply over time.

Why it matters for the region

Ecuador's dollarised economy gives investors a clear read on policy credibility, and cabinet structure is part of that signal. A government seen to be serious about fiscal discipline can lower its borrowing costs over time.

The reshuffle also lands amid a heavy domestic agenda, from a long-running security crisis to a trade dispute with Colombia. Consolidating the cabinet gives Noboa a tighter team to manage those pressures into the second half of 2026.

It also fits a pattern of reform-by-decree that has defined his presidency, from tax changes to new investment regimes. Supporters see decisiveness; opponents see power concentrated in a shrinking circle around the president.

What to watch next

The immediate questions are practical. The government still has to publish the decrees that formalise each merger, name the ministers who will lead the consolidated portfolios and set out how staff and budgets will be combined.

Markets and multilateral lenders will watch whether the change translates into real savings or merely a redrawn organisation chart. The credibility of Ecuador's fiscal programme rests on delivery, not announcements.

Politically, the move comes with regional elections due later in 2026, a context in which a leaner, more visible cabinet can double as a campaign message about efficient government.

For the broader picture, see our Ecuador economy 2026 outlook and our reporting on the CEPAL growth downgrade and state-utility probe.

Frequently asked questions

How many ministries will Ecuador have now?

Ecuador's cabinet is being cut from 14 ministries to 10 through a series of mergers, announced by President Daniel Noboa on June 3 and made official on June 4.

Why is Noboa cutting ministries?

The government frames it as institutional optimisation to simplify the state, reduce paperwork and improve the quality of public spending, in line with fiscal targets under Ecuador's IMF programme.

Has Noboa done this before?

Yes. In July 2025 his government reduced ministries from 20 to 14 and state secretariats from nine to three. This June 2026 cut is the second round.

Which ministries are being merged?

Among the changes, the ministries of Economy and Finance, Agriculture, and Production are being combined into a new Ministry of Economic and Productive Development, with other portfolios also consolidated.

Connected Coverage

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