Jamaica Hit By Islandwide Blackout, Grid Restored By Morning The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Jamaica · Energy

Key Facts

- The event: Jamaica suffered an islandwide blackout beginning around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 5, leaving the whole country in the dark.

- The provider: Jamaica Public Service, the island's sole electricity company, serves roughly 690,000 to 700,000 customers.

- The cause: JPS pointed to a system failure and a“cascading effect,” with its CEO citing significant lightning activity near major facilities.

- The recovery: About 80%, some 550,000 customers, were restored by 6 a.m. Saturday, with full restoration reported around 6:30 a.m.

- The fallout: Energy Minister Daryl Vaz and Prime Minister Andrew Holness called it“unacceptable”; the regulator has demanded reports.

A Jamaica blackout plunged the entire island into darkness on Friday night, with sole provider Jamaica Public Service blaming a system failure and a cascading effect; power was largely restored by Saturday morning, but the government called the outage unacceptable and ordered an investigation.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → How the Jamaica blackout unfolded

Reports of outages began emerging from several parishes shortly after 8pm on Friday. Energy Minister Daryl Vaz posted“island-wide blackout” on social media later that evening, confirming the failure had spread nationwide.

Jamaica Public Service, the island's only electricity provider, said it had activated its incident command centre in response to the system failure. The company began a phased, pre-determined restoration through the night.

By early Saturday morning, JPS said about 80% of its customers, roughly 550,000 of around 690,000, had power back. The company later reported that restoration was complete shortly after dawn.

What caused the outage

JPS initially described the cause as a system failure. In a later press conference, CEO Hugh Grant said the company was assessing an unexpected cascading effect that shut down the entire grid.

Grant said significant lightning activity had been recorded in the Corporate Area around the time of the disruption, particularly near major generating stations, transmission facilities and substations. He framed the incident as something the company had not foreseen.

The precise sequence remained under investigation. JPS said it would keep monitoring the network for stability while it worked to establish exactly how a localised problem cascaded into a total grid collapse.

A cascading failure occurs when the loss of one part of a grid shifts strain onto others, tripping them in turn until the system shuts down to protect itself. Understanding why protective systems did not contain the initial fault is central to the inquiry.

Lightning is a common trigger for such events in the tropics, but well-designed grids are built to absorb routine strikes without collapsing entirely. The question for investigators is whether the network's defences performed as they should have on Friday night.

The political and regulatory response

The government reacted sharply. Both Vaz and Prime Minister Andrew Holness described the all-island outage as unacceptable, and Vaz demanded a full report from JPS within 24 hours setting out the cause and the chain of events.

The Office of Utilities Regulation said it was actively engaging JPS to determine the cause and assess the adequacy of the response. The regulator requested a preliminary report by Monday, including the sequence of events and immediate corrective measures.

JPS occupies a singular position as the island's only electricity distributor, which sharpens the scrutiny when the grid fails. The company's structure means a single point of failure can darken the entire country.

That monopoly has long shaped the politics of power in Jamaica, where outages quickly become questions about accountability and value for money. The strength of the official reaction reflected public frustration as much as the technical scale of the failure.

The regulator's request for a detailed timeline, contributing factors and corrective measures signals that the episode will be examined as a systemic issue, not a one-off. How JPS answers will shape the next phase of the debate over the island's grid.

Why grid resilience is under the spotlight

The blackout lands while Jamaica's grid is still recovering from Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that battered the island in October 2025 and knocked large parts of the network offline.

An islandwide failure is unusual for Jamaica outside of weather emergencies, which is partly why officials reacted so strongly to one triggered, at least in part, by lightning rather than a major storm.

For a tourism-dependent economy, reliable power is more than a convenience. Repeated or prolonged outages can deter visitors and raise costs for businesses, making grid resilience a question of competitiveness as much as comfort.

Hotels, hospitals and water systems all lean on a stable supply, and many run backup generators precisely because they cannot assume one. A nationwide failure, however brief, is a reminder of how concentrated that dependence is on a single network.

The wider Caribbean faces similar pressures as it rebuilds infrastructure after a punishing storm season. Our earlier reporting on Hurricane Melissa's threat to Jamaica set out how exposed the island's systems can be.

The reports demanded by the government and the regulator should, in the coming days, set out what failed and what JPS will change. Whether those findings translate into a more resilient grid is the question that will outlast the inconvenience of one dark night.

Frequently asked questions

When did the Jamaica blackout happen?

The islandwide blackout began at around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026, with outages reported across all parishes within a short time.

What caused the outage?

Jamaica Public Service cited a system failure and a cascading effect. Its CEO said significant lightning activity near major facilities may have contributed, with the precise cause still under investigation.

When was power restored?

About 80% of customers had power back by 6 a.m. Saturday, and JPS reported full restoration at around 6:30 a.m.

How has the government responded?

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz and Prime Minister Andrew Holness called the outage unacceptable. Vaz demanded a full report within 24 hours, and the utilities regulator requested a preliminary report by Monday.

Connected Coverage

Hurricane Melissa puts Jamaica at catastrophic risk

Latin America economy 2026: growth and opportunities

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