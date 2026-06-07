Venezuela Inflation Slows To 6.3% In May, BCV's Lowest In 19 Months The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Venezuela · Economy

Key Facts

- The number: The Central Bank of Venezuela reported monthly inflation of 6.3% in May, which it called the lowest in 19 months.

- The trend: The figure marks a return to single digits after a January peak the BCV put at 32.6%, and the bank says it confirms a deceleration.

- The caveat: Annualised inflation still stood at 524.49% and the year-to-date figure at 101.97%, both reported by the BCV.

- The currency: The bolívar has lost roughly 45% against the dollar so far in 2026, with the official rate near 549 per dollar at the end of May.

- The context: The data follows the lifting of US sanctions on the BCV in April and a pledge by bank chief Luis Pérez González that prices would slow.

Venezuela inflation eased to 6.3% in May, a figure the Central Bank of Venezuela described as the lowest in 19 months and evidence of a slowdown - though the same official data show annual price growth still above 500%, a reminder of how far the country remains from stability.

RTAsk Rio TimesAsk about Latin American markets, currencies, and companies - answered from our reporting and live data asking → What the central bank reported

In a press note published Saturday, the Central Bank of Venezuela said the national consumer price index rose 6.3% month-on-month in May. The bank presented the figure as the lowest monthly reading in 19 months and as confirmation of a downward path.

According to the BCV, the largest price increases came in recreation and culture, up 7.3%, followed by restaurants and hotels at 7.1% and clothing and footwear at 7%. The bank said the result contrasted with the double-digit readings of early 2026.

The highest monthly rate in that 19-month window, the BCV said, was January's 32.6%, recorded in the weeks around the US capture of Nicolás Maduro. The figures reported here are the bank's own; independent economists have long questioned the completeness of its releases.

The bank presented the May reading as part of a continuous deceleration through the first months of the year. It framed the slowdown as the early payoff of policies it expects to define the rest of 2026.

Why Venezuela inflation is still far from tamed

A single-digit month does not mean prices are under control. The BCV's own data put annualised inflation at 524.49% and accumulated inflation for the year at 101.97%, figures that remain among the highest in the world.

The currency tells a similar story. The bolívar has shed close to 45% of its value against the dollar in 2026, with the official rate quoted near 549 per dollar on the last working day of May, according to figures cited by news agency EFE.

Because most goods and services in Venezuela are priced with reference to the dollar, that depreciation feeds directly into prices. Analysts cited by international wires identify the rising exchange rate as a principal driver of inflation, a legacy of the hyperinflation of 2017 to 2021.

The policy backdrop

The slowdown the BCV is claiming arrives after a string of changes in Venezuela's external position. In April, Washington lifted sanctions on the central bank and three state banks, reconnecting the country to global dollar flows after seven years of isolation.

BCV acting president Luis Pérez González had said in early May that inflation would move into single digits from that month, and tied a broader recovery to a more active exchange-rate intervention. He framed the coming years as the start of what he called a virtuous period for the economy.

For households, the macro improvement is hard to feel. The minimum wage has been frozen since 2022 at 130 bolívares, worth around 22 cents at the official rate, the same amount paid to pensioners.

What to watch next

The test is whether single-digit months become a pattern rather than a one-off. The BCV has projected continued deceleration into the second half of the year, a claim that will be measured against both its own future releases and independent estimates.

For investors, the inflation print sits alongside the wider reopening: lifted sanctions, an oil-revenue audit and forecasts of growth around 4% for 2026. None of those removes the central uncertainty about how durable and how transparent the recovery really is.

The credibility question is unavoidable. Venezuela endured one of the worst hyperinflationary episodes of the century, with annual price increases that ran into the tens of thousands of percent in 2018, and the institutions that report today's figures are the same ones that lost public trust then.

Independent observatories and multilateral lenders have repeatedly diverged from official numbers, sometimes by wide margins. That gap is why a single encouraging monthly reading invites caution rather than celebration among economists who follow the country closely.

There is also a political dimension. A government that can point to falling inflation gains a useful talking point at home and abroad, which is one more reason outside analysts treat each release on its own merits.

The coming months will show whether the trend holds as the exchange rate moves and as more oil revenue flows through newly reconnected banking channels. For now, the May figure is a genuine improvement on recent months, but only one data point in a long and uncertain recovery.

Readers can follow the threads in our reporting on the lifting of US sanctions on the central bank and the dual audit of Venezuela's oil revenue.

Frequently asked questions

What was Venezuela's inflation rate in May 2026?

The Central Bank of Venezuela reported monthly inflation of 6.3% in May 2026, which it described as the lowest monthly figure in 19 months.

Is Venezuela's inflation crisis over?

No. While the monthly figure fell to single digits, the BCV's own data put annualised inflation above 500% and the bolívar has lost around 45% of its value against the dollar in 2026.

Why is the Venezuelan bolívar losing value?

Most prices in Venezuela are set in reference to the dollar, so the bolívar's depreciation feeds directly into inflation. Analysts cite the rising exchange rate as a principal driver of price increases.

How reliable are the figures?

The data come from the BCV itself. Independent economists have long questioned the completeness and timeliness of the bank's releases, so the figures are best read as official claims rather than settled fact.

Connected Coverage

Washington lifts sanctions on Venezuela's central bank

US audits Venezuela oil revenue post-Maduro

Venezuela crisis 2026: the full guide

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