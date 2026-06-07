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Car Plunges Into Teesta River In Darjeeling 4 From Sikkim Dead

Car Plunges Into Teesta River In Darjeeling 4 From Sikkim Dead


2026-06-07 05:00:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Siliguri rescued four persons, including a seven-year-old girl, after a car plunged into the Teesta River near Sevoke and Kurseong of Darjeeling district, officials said. The incident occured on Friday. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident.

Victims Identified

According to information provided by Sanjay Ranjan, Deputy Commandant of NDRF Siliguri, four persons were rescued in critical condition on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Sabya Newpaney (27), Smarika Newpaney (29), Tika Maya Dahal (31) and Ditya Chhetri (7). All were residents of Sikkim. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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