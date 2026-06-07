Fit India Celebrates World Bicycle Day 2026 With Nationwide 'Sundays On Cycle' Events

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) India observed World Bicycle Day 2026 with large-scale cycling rallies, fitness drives, and community events across multiple states under the Fit India Movement, drawing participation from citizens, athletes, officials, and public figures.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Mumbai, organised a special 'Sundays on Cycle' event near Worli Coastal Road to promote fitness and sustainable living. Actor Jackie Shroff attended as the chief guest, along with Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Fit India Ambassador Dinesh Shetty.

Amruta Fadnavis said,“It is a wonderful initiative, and cycling has so many benefits. As you saw today, a large number of people gathered here. The Sports Authority organised this programme, and it is part of the Fit India Movement.”

In Delhi, Minister Ashish Sood participated in a cycle rally held in the Janakpuri Assembly constituency. He said,“This is a very important initiative, and today thousands of people from Janakpuri, including youth, children, and senior citizens, have participated in it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted fitness through initiatives such as the Khelo India movement, and there can be no better example of encouraging a healthy lifestyle.”

In Bikaner, Rajasthan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal attended a district-level cycle rally where students, youth, police personnel, and citizens participated to promote fitness and environmental awareness.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Minister Vishwas Sarang participated in a cycling event promoting fitness and a clean environment. Collector Priyank Mishra said,“The Prime Minister has launched Mission LiFE to help achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The initiative encourages people to lead healthy lives and protect the environment.”

Vikrant Massey participated in the 77th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' and said,“It felt very good. After many years, this Sunday morning brought back memories of how we used to go out with our friends during childhood. Many old memories were refreshed. I also had a wonderful discussion with Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The message is simple: pay attention to your health.”

In Kolkata, West Bengal, a cycle rally was organised from Yuva Bharati Krirangan, flagged off by Ministers Nisith Pramanik and Ashok Dinda and AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

Ashok Dinda said,“Under the Prime Minister Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, such a big programme has been held today. And Fit India, World Bicycle Day. So not only in West Bengal, but all over India, all over the world, this day is being celebrated today. People are riding bicycles everywhere.”

Kalyan Chaubey said,“As you know, the Prime Minister encourages sports and sportsmen... It was unfortunate that West Bengal has always been opposed to the Central government. And they did not allow any of the India government's schemes to happen here. For this reason, Bengal's sports have suffered a lot in the past 15 years.”

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, BJP MP Dinesh Makwana said,“Today, a cyclothon was organised in the city under the Fit India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mayor, Sports Authority, and various organisations jointly participated in this symbolic event.”

In Jammu, J&K, a cycle rally was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which saw participation across age groups.

JKAS officer Anisa Nabi said,“Today, 'Sunday on Cycle' is being celebrated here to celebrate World Bicycle Day, which is being celebrated all over the nation by Fit India. And even today, this is an initiative of Fit India. And many cyclists have been assembled here of different age groups, whether they are children, women, senior citizens or youth.”

Across India, the coordinated events reflected the government's ongoing push under the Fit India Movement to promote fitness, cycling culture, and environmental awareness through mass public participation.