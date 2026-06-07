One-Off Test: Gill, Pant Power India To 475/6 Against Afghanistan At Lunch

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, June 7 (IANS) India's batting charge continued to shine bright on day two of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, with skipper Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant hitting 126 and 81, respectively, before the visitors struck back to claim three wickets in the first session.

At lunch, India are at 475/6 in 110 overs, with Washington Sundar (14 not out) and debutant Manav Suthar (nine not out) at the crease. Gill, resuming from overnight score of 103 not out with authority, extended his innings to a commanding 126 off 177 balls before falling to Mohammad Saleem Safi, who bowled a fiery and disciplined spell with pace and movement with the second new ball.

Pant, who looked equally assured, mixed caution with aggression to reach 81 off 121 balls. But his dismissal to skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, who also got his first Test wicket, mirrored Sai Sudharsan's fate from the previous day - both left-handers falling short of centuries after hitting promising fifties.

India added 107 runs in the morning session, but Afghanistan could have had more success had they been sharper with their decision making in taking reviews. Gill survived a close lbw shout and Pant edged one behind - both decisions went unchallenged despite clear evidence of them being out later.

Keeper Afsar Zazai endured a difficult time, unable to convince Shahidi to take the crucial DRS calls that might have changed the complexion of the innings. Safi was the standout bowler, claiming Gill and Dhruv Jurel in quick succession.

Jurel, who looked positive with four boundaries in his 19 off 20 balls, misjudged a nip-backer and was castled. Shahidi then joined the wicket-taking act when he lured Pant into a mistimed lofted stroke and mid-off easily took the catch.

Despite going off the steam in the later half, India remain firmly ahead as Sundar and Suthar held firm till lunch by hitting two boundaries each and ensuring no further damage was caused. With the ball seaming and turning as well, India can make merry with the new ball once their batting innings is over.

Brief Scores: India 475/6 in 110 overs (Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 100; Mohammad Saleem Safi 4-109, Hashmatullah Shahidi 1-70) against Afghanistan