President Mahama Explores Belarus' Agro-Industrial Hub Seeks Partnerships To Boost Ghana's Food Security

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, June 7, 2026/APO Group/ --

On the second day of his state visit to Belarus, President John Dramani Mahama visited the industrial city of Brest to explore opportunities for transforming Ghana's agricultural sector.

The President, who was received by the Governor of Brest, Piotr Alexsandrovich Parkhomchik, and senior officials from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, toured one of the country's largest agro-processing facilities. The visit focused on the plant's advanced technology in dairy production, including baby food, milk, cheese, and milk powder destined for global markets.

Accompanied by his Advisor and Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari and Ghana's Ambassador to Moscow, Dr Jehu-Appiah, President Mahama observed the various stages of their high-tech production. In his post tour remarks, the president noted Ghana's commitment to adopting modern processing techniques to transition from smallholder farming to large-scale commercial agriculture.

“We are here to tap into Belarus' vast experience as we work to make Ghana self-dependent in food production,” he stated. He added that a primary goal of the visit is to identify technical solutions to reduce post-harvest losses, which is a major challenge for Ghanaian farmers.

Managing Director of the company, Aleksandr Savchits, revealed that they recorded over $1.4 billion in profit last year. The company has also recently began exporting dairy products to Ghana and is looking forward to expanding the volume of exports as bilateral trade ties strengthen.

President Mahama extended an invitation to Belarusian investors to partner with Ghanaian business associations, citing a mutual benefit for both nations.

Belarus currently stands as a global leader in the export of dairy products, including milk powder, butter, and cheese.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.