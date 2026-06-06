MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Route 21 Expansion Enters Key Phase: Bidding Process to Open in One Month with a Two-Year Completion Goal appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The road modernization in the Guanacaste province is about to take a definitive step forward. The Costa Rican government confirmed that the public bidding terms for the highly anticipated expansion of National Route 21 will be officially published within a month. This marks the beginning of the technical and contract-award phase for one of the most urgent infrastructure projects for the northern Pacific's productive and tourism sectors.

If the timelines set by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) and the National Road Council (CONAVI) are met, the execution and full delivery of the project would be completed within a two-year period after construction begins.

Route 21 is the vital artery connecting passenger traffic from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia with the main investment and hotel development hubs on the Nicoya Peninsula, including high-demand areas such as Papagayo, Tamarindo, Flamingo, and Nosara.

Currently, traffic congestion during peak hours and high season creates a severe bottleneck. This infrastructure constraint directly impacts the international tourist experience and increases operating costs for local cargo and supply logistics. The expansion promises not only to reduce travel times but also to drastically improve road safety indexes and boost digital connectivity along the transit corridor.

Local business and tourism chambers have welcomed the announcement with optimism. However, they emphasize the importance of rigorous oversight during the bidding process to prevent historical delays caused by legal appeals from competing construction firms. Beyond the long-term logistical benefits, the construction phase itself is expected to immediately boost the regional economy by generating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs in neighboring communities.

The post Route 21 Expansion Enters Key Phase: Bidding Process to Open in One Month with a Two-Year Completion Goal appeared first on The Costa Rica News.