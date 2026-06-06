Ukraine's SOF Establish Aerial Control Over Part Of Land Route To Crimea
“Drone operators of the 3rd SOF Regiment have taken part of the invaders' land route to Crimea under aerial control. Drones of the Special Operations Forces unit are destroying equipment and disrupting enemy logistics routes along the Melitopol–Chonhar corridor,” the statement said.
The SOF noted that these operations have already complicated Russian logistics, particularly the delivery of military supplies and fuel to the peninsula.Read also: Russia restricts artillery ammunition use in south after Ukrainian strikes on depots, spox Voloshyn says
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the command of Russia's Dnepr Group of Forces has ordered the use of civilian vehicles to transport fuel along the highway linking Rostov-on-Don with temporarily occupied Crimea.
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
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