Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Mykolaiv Region

Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Mykolaiv Region


2026-06-06 03:07:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the enemy attacked the Horokhiv community with an FPV drone. As a result of the strike, four people were injured – two women and two men,” the statement said.

All of the injured have been hospitalized and are in moderate condition, receiving necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Russian forces launch another drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, minor among injured

Earlier reports indicated that one man was killed in another Russian attack on Mykolaiv region.

MENAFN06062026000193011044ID1111221077



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search