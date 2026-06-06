Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Mykolaiv Region
“Today, the enemy attacked the Horokhiv community with an FPV drone. As a result of the strike, four people were injured – two women and two men,” the statement said.
All of the injured have been hospitalized and are in moderate condition, receiving necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russian forces launch another drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, minor among injured
Earlier reports indicated that one man was killed in another Russian attack on Mykolaiv region.
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