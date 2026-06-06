Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Mykolaiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the enemy attacked the Horokhiv community with an FPV drone. As a result of the strike, four people were injured – two women and two men,” the statement said.

All of the injured have been hospitalized and are in moderate condition, receiving necessary medical assistance.

Russian forces launch another drone attack on, minor among injured

Earlier reports indicated that one man was killed in another Russian attack on Mykolaiv region.