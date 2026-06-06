Highest Russian Activity Observed On Lyman Front Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a television broadcast by Viktor Tregubov, Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Group, Ukrinform reports.

“As of now, the highest Russian activity is on the Lyman front. (...) For the Russians, the Lyman axis is extremely important in their plans to advance toward the Sloviansk–Kramatorsk agglomeration, but they are not making any progress there. They are simply dying against Ukraine's well-prepared defensive line,” Tregubov said.

He also noted that the situation near Kupiansk is somewhat more complicated.

“If we talk about the eastern bank of the Oskil River, the Russians are applying strong pressure there, concentrating forces and trying to deploy a large number of their drone units in order to strike our logistics. This is a problem, but it is one we are working to counter,” he said.

According to him, Russian forces also attempted to break through toward the town on the right bank of the Oskil River, but without success.

“They tried to advance through Holubivka and slightly west of Holubivka, attempting to reach the outskirts of the town, but again, it did not work,” Tregubov noted.

According to Tregubov, in the Vovchansk area, combat activity has intensified, but the overall situation remains stable.

He also added that in the Velykyi Burluk area, Russian forces had shifted to a defensive posture and were trying to strengthen their capabilities.

“In the past month, they were so unsuccessful there that only one settlement remains under their control,” he said.

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