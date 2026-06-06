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Power And Water Supply Disruptions Reported In Konotop After Russian Attack

Power And Water Supply Disruptions Reported In Konotop After Russian Attack


2026-06-06 03:07:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Mayor of Konotop,Artem Semenikhin, Ukrinform says.

“Throughout the day there have been interruptions in electricity and water supply... Water is being provided on a scheduled basis,” the official wrote.

He explained that after the Russian attack, it has so far not been possible to restore damaged equipment.

Read also: Enemy strikes Zaporizhzhia again, hitting industrial infrastructure

As previously reported, Russian forces also attacked the Sumy region in the morning with guided aerial bombs and drones, resulting in one death.

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