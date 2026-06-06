Power And Water Supply Disruptions Reported In Konotop After Russian Attack
“Throughout the day there have been interruptions in electricity and water supply... Water is being provided on a scheduled basis,” the official wrote.
He explained that after the Russian attack, it has so far not been possible to restore damaged equipment.Read also: Enemy strikes Zaporizhzhia again, hitting industrial infrastructure
As previously reported, Russian forces also attacked the Sumy region in the morning with guided aerial bombs and drones, resulting in one death.
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