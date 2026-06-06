Power And Water Supply Disruptions Reported In Konotop After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Mayor of Konotop,Artem Semenikhin, Ukrinform says.

“Throughout the day there have been interruptions in electricity and water supply... Water is being provided on a scheduled basis,” the official wrote.

He explained that after the Russian attack, it has so far not been possible to restore damaged equipment.

Enemy strikesagain, hitting industrial infrastructure

As previously reported, Russian forces also attacked the Sumy region in the morning with guided aerial bombs and drones, resulting in one death.