Enemy Launches More Than 40 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region In One Day Six Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Six people were wounded. Among them is a child. The enemy attacked five districts of the region more than 40 times with drones and artillery,” the message states.

According to Hanzha, in the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, came under fire. Apartment buildings, private homes, and vehicles were damaged. Four people were injured: a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in moderate condition, while a 45-year-old woman and two men, aged 18 and 39, will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, Russian forces shelled the Shakhtar and Raivka communities. A business and vehicles were damaged.

In the Slobozhansk community of the Dniprovskyi district, a cemetery, an agricultural enterprise, a private home, and vehicles were damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

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In addition, the enemy struck the Pishchana community in the Samarivsky district. Private homes and infrastructure were damaged. A 73-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were injured; they will be treated at home.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy attacked the Hrushevsk and Zelenodolsk communities.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Dnipro district, an agricultural enterprise, a private home, and several cars were damaged due to Russian shelling.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration