First Day Of Classic And High-Speed ​​Car Festival Concludes In Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Classics & Supercars festival kicked off in Baku on June 6, Trend reports.

The two-day festival is being held in the Seaside National Park, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Nazar Holdings.

For two days, classic cars, supercars, and sports cars will be on display on Baku Boulevard.

The exhibition features the automobile collection of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, as well as vehicles of car owners registered for the event.

The classic cars exhibited at the festival are vehicles manufactured before 1986. Classic cars are rare vehicles that reflect the history and development stages of the automotive industry. These cars are preserved, restored, and displayed with great interest by collectors and car enthusiasts.

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