Weekly Review Of Oil Prices In Azerbaijan
The price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, grew by $0.34, or 0.3%, compared to last week, to $102.18 per barrel. According to the data, the maximum price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $104.58 per barrel, and the minimum was $99.48.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $99.82 per barrel, which is $0.18, or 0.2%, more than last week. During the week, the maximum price was $102,48 per barrel, and the minimum was $97.01.--
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