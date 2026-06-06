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Weekly Review Of Oil Prices In Azerbaijan

Weekly Review Of Oil Prices In Azerbaijan


2026-06-06 03:07:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The average prices of Azeri Light CIF, and Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan crude oil increased, while the average prices of Dated Brent and Urals crude oil decreased this week, Trend reports.

The price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, grew by $0.34, or 0.3%, compared to last week, to $102.18 per barrel. According to the data, the maximum price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $104.58 per barrel, and the minimum was $99.48.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $99.82 per barrel, which is $0.18, or 0.2%, more than last week. During the week, the maximum price was $102,48 per barrel, and the minimum was $97.01.

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Trend News Agency

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