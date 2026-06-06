Kuwaiti Defences Down Seven Ballistic Missiles

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 6 (Petra) – Kuwaiti defences downed seven ballistic missiles over several residential areas, resulting in debris falling in different locations, according to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence.

According to the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Colonel Saud Atwan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said the Iranian attack caused material damage but resulted in no casualties.

Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti authorities reported responding to three separate incidents involving debris from defencive interceptions that had fallen in various areas.

//Petra// AK