Gaza Health Ministry Says Israeli Restrictions On Rafah Crossing Worsen Patients' Conditions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, June 6 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza said Saturday that restrictions on the movement of patients and wounded individuals through the Rafah crossing are worsening their health conditions, accusing Israeli authorities of failing to fulfill commitments related to medical evacuations.

In a statement, the ministry said only 840 patients have been allowed to leave Gaza for treatment since the ceasefire took effect, despite ongoing medical needs.

The ministry added that the number of patients permitted to travel has been reduced from the agreed 150 per day to 90 patients and their companions.

It noted that security clearances for many registered cases have been delayed for more than two months.

According to the ministry, repeated closures of the crossing have disrupted and delayed travel procedures for patients and the wounded seeking treatment abroad.

The ministry stressed that all medical and administrative procedures carried out by its Medical Referrals Committee, in coordination with the World Health Organisation, are clearly defined and managed through a comprehensive electronic monitoring system.

//Petra// AK