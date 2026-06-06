US Military Says Iran Fired Seven Ballistic Missiles Toward Kuwait And Bahrain
"Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X.
"Initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target. There are currently no reports of harm to US personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false," it added.
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