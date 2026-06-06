US Military Says Iran Fired Seven Ballistic Missiles Toward Kuwait And Bahrain

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The US military said on Saturday that Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, six of which were intercepted, while the seventh failed to reach its target.

"Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

"Initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target. There are currently no reports of harm to US personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false," it added.