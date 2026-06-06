US Military Says It Shot Down Four Drones And Struck Iranian Radar Sites

"Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. US forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

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