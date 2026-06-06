PILLARS OF POWER: THE HIDDEN SECRET BEHIND ACHIEVING GREATNESS MAKES ITS WORLD PREMIERE JUNE 11, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LAT Productions announces the world premiere of Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness, the most anticipated documentary of 2026, set to make its global debut June 11 at the Culver City Theater in Culver City, California.

Produced by LAT Productions and co-directed by Grammy-nominated Moe Rock and Grammy-nominated executive producer Dawna Campbell, Pillars of Power brings together co-stars of the global phenomenon The Secret, New York Times bestselling authors, and the world's foremost thought leaders for an unflinching exploration of the five foundational pillars of an extraordinary life: Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality.

Pillars of Power features a historic cast that includes seven co-stars of the global phenomenon The Secret, Jack Canfield, Rev. Michael Beckwith, Lisa Nichols, Dr. Joe Vitale, Marie Diamond, Dr. John Demartini, and John Assaraf, marking the first time seven co-stars of The Secret have appeared together in a featured film since The Secret itself. Joining them are Sharon Lechter, Ken Honda, Jerry Sargeant, Jagadeesh Paramahangsa, Sonia Choquette, and more.

"Twenty years from now, people will look back at Pillars of Power the way they look back at The Secret, and they will say this is where everything shifted," said co-director Moe Rock. "We made a record of what humanity is capable of when it finally tells itself the truth."

Pillars of Power was made for the person who has achieved everything the world said would bring fulfillment and still woke up knowing something was missing. Born from ancient wisdom and grounded in modern science, the mission and vision of this film is clear: to bridge spirituality, leadership, and science in a way that is accessible and life-changing for audiences worldwide. Future generations will look back on this film as the moment that conversation began.

"Every generation has a film that defines it," said executive producer and co-director Dawna Campbell. "Pillars of Power is that film for this generation. What we captured in that room, those conversations, those moments of raw honesty between some of the greatest minds alive today, is something that does not come along twice. This is the one they will still be talking about in 2046."

Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness is dedicated in loving memory to Dr. Jeffrey Fannin, October 20, 1950 – July 19, 2025. A pioneering neuroscientist who spent three decades mapping the human brain, Dr. Fannin's research into the measurable effects of meditation on brain function, conducted alongside Dr. Joe Dispenza and cited by Bruce Lipton, placed him among the most respected voices in consciousness science. Dr. Fannin's contributions to this film and to the field of neuroscience remain a lasting part of a remarkable legacy.

The world premiere is proudly sponsored by WPS Events, a full-service Los Angeles event production company specializing in red carpets, audiovisual production, logistics, and professional staffing for the entertainment industry, and award-winning Chef Rosie O'Connor of Lady R Bistro, located in Menifee, California. Chef O'Connor, a Food Network featured chef and owner of Lady R Bistro, brings catering expertise to the evening's VIP reception.

Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness is executive produced by Marie Diamond, feng shui master to some of the world's most influential figures; Dame Doria (DC) Cordova, CEO of Money and You and one of the most respected voices in global business education; Dr. Joe Vitale, bestselling author and featured expert in The Secret; Sajindra Gunawardane; and Dr. John Demartini, human behavioral specialist and internationally recognized author and educator. Creative producers include Deepika Sandhu, Susan Shatzer, Tiffany Cano, and Alisha Magnus-Louis.

Associate producers include Alisha Das, Sonia Choquette, Carmen Skipworth, and Samara Beth. Original music is composed by Giloh Morgan. Directors of photography are Rony Armas of RA Media and Shayn Mitchell of Icon Industries. Editing is led by Akira Chan of Rare Media.

The world premiere of Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness takes place on June 11, 2026 at the Culver City Theater in Culver City, California. Red carpet arrivals begin at 2:00 PM PDT. Tickets are on sale now and seats are limited. Secure a place at thepillarsofpower/world-premiere-tour. For full information about the film, the cast, and the mission, visit .

About Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness

Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness is a documentary produced by the Los Angeles Tribune Film Division, directed by Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell, that brings together global thought leaders for an exploration into what it truly means to live a powerful, purpose-driven life. Structured around five foundational pillars, Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality, the film draws on both ancient wisdom and modern science to examine how lasting success is born from alignment of the mind, body, and spirit.

For more information, visit .