MP League T20 Scindia Cup: Bundelkhand Bulls Edge Royal Nimar Eagles Chambal Ghariyals Stay Unbeaten

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, June 7 (IANS) Bundelkhand Bulls registered another win on the trot in the women's competition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 as they defeated Royal Nimar Eagles by three wickets at Daly College, Indore, in a close encounter.

The opening stand was finally broken after a mix-up in the middle resulted in Yashashwini being run out for 28 off 27 balls. Despite the setback, Anushka continued to anchor the innings and brought up a well-deserved half-century.

However, the Bulls lost a couple of wickets in quick succession, allowing the Royal Nimar Eagles to fight their way back into the contest.

Just when Bundelkhand looked firmly in control, Anushka attempted to accelerate in the 15th over but mistimed her shot and was caught at long-on after a fine knock of 57 off 41 deliveries.

With the pressure mounting, Payal Balmik stepped up and shifted the momentum once again. She attacked from the outset, finding boundaries regularly and keeping the chase on track with a brisk 19 off 12 balls.

Royal Nimar Eagles stayed in the game thanks to an excellent spell from Dipti Singh, who removed Balmik at a crucial stage and added another twist to the contest. However, Muskan Biswas held her nerve in the closing stages and guided Bundelkhand Bulls over the line to complete a hard-fought victory.

Reflecting on the win, skipper Anushka said,“The atmosphere in the dressing room is positive, and all the players are charged up after the start we've had. Personally, I was happy with the way I batted. Of course, it would have been nice to stay till the end, but the most important thing was contributing to the team's performance. Every innings is a learning experience, and I always look back and review what I could have done better. Our focus now is on carrying this momentum forward and giving our best in the upcoming matches.”

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Wolves

Chambal Ghariyals continued their impressive run in the women's competition, defeating Bhopal Wolves to register their third win in as many matches in the Aditya Birla Group Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026.

The Ghariyals once again produced a strong batting performance, posting 153/7 in their 20 overs. Opener Kanishka Thakur continued her fine form at the top of the order, scoring a fluent 26 off 18 balls, while Jincy George made a valuable contribution of 17 off 25 deliveries.

The star of the innings, however, was captain Pooja Vastrakar. Leading from the front, she played a brilliant knock of 63 off just 35 balls, striking two sixes and several boundaries to power her side to a competitive total.

In reply, Bhopal Wolves endured a difficult start and found themselves struggling at 29/3 in 7.3 overs. The pressure continued to mount as wickets fell at regular intervals, preventing them from building any meaningful partnerships.

The Wolves never managed to recover from the early setbacks and were eventually restricted to 110/9 in their 20 overs, handing Chambal Ghariyals another convincing victory. Vaishnavi Singh, Aditi Tiwari, and Rachna Yadav picked up two wickets each.