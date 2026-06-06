Dubai Resident Loses Dh8,000 In Fake Chalet Rental Scam Police Issue Warning

Dubai Police warned residents to be cautious of fake chalet and holiday home rental offers circulating on social media and various websites, particularly during the summer travel season.

The warning comes after a resident lost Dh8,000 to a scammer who advertised a chalet in Dubai at an "attractive offer" online. After contacting the advertiser, the man was asked to pay a deposit and a refundable insurance fee. Once the money was transferred, the scammer switched off his phone and became unreachable.

Dubai Police said they have received several reports involving the same scam. According to the authority, fraudsters often use photos and details from genuine property listings and repost them online at unusually low prices to attract victims.

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“After the victims express interest in renting the property, the scammer asks for a transfer of money as a booking deposit, documentation fee, or insurance before viewing the property or signing any official contracts," Dubai Police said.

They later discover that the property either does not exist or that the real owner has no connection to the person who collected the money.

Dubai Police, issued the advisory as part of its ongoing 'Be Aware of Fraud' campaign.

Dubai Police said one of the biggest warning signs is a rental price that appears significantly lower than similar properties in the same area. Scammers often pressure victims to act quickly, claiming there is high demand or that the offer will expire soon.

Residents were urged not to transfer money before visiting and inspecting a property in person. They should also verify the identity of the landlord or real estate company, check ownership documents, and complete transactions through recognised channels.

Dubai Police had previously issued a similar warning on May 31 last year, cautioning residents against falling for fake staycation deals and low-priced getaway offers that advertise luxury experiences at unusually attractive rates.

Police advised the public to avoid sending money to personal or unknown accounts and to report suspicious websites or fraud attempts through the e-Crime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases.

The warning comes as Dubai Police in May also alerted residents to a rise in travel-related scams ahead of the busy summer holiday season. As UAE residents search online for cheaper flight tickets, hotel stays and holiday packages, authorities said fraudsters are increasingly using fake websites, social media accounts and messaging platforms to promote heavily discounted travel deals.

According to Dubai Police, scammers often impersonate well-known travel agencies and tourism companies, using professional logos and convincing advertisements to lure victims into making quick payments. Many later discover that their flight tickets or hotel bookings do not exist, or that reservations remain unconfirmed despite money being transferred.

Authorities said travel and tourism fraud typically increases during holiday periods, when residents are looking for affordable vacation options. Scammers frequently pressure victims by claiming seats are limited or that special offers are about to expire.

Dubai Police urged residents to deal only with licensed travel agencies and trusted booking platforms, verify website addresses carefully before entering personal or banking details, and be wary of offers that appear significantly cheaper than prevailing market prices. Some fraudulent websites, police warned, are designed to closely resemble legitimate booking platforms, with only minor differences in spelling or domain names.

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