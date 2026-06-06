Kuwaiti Authorities Respond To Three Reports Of Falling Debris From Defensive Interception Operations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwaiti authorities announced that they responded early this morning to three unusual reports of falling debris resulting from defensive interception operations.

Official spokesperson for the Kuwait Fire Service, Brigadier General Mohammed Al Gharib stated in a press release that the unusual reports included two fires caused by falling debris, in addition to one case involving the preparation and securing of sites in coordination with relevant authorities.

Earlier this morning, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army announced that its air defenses had intercepted missile and drone attacks.