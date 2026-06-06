Union Of Arab Banks Names Qatar's Finance Minister“Personality Of The Year 2026”

PARIS: The Union of Arab Banks has selected the Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, as the recipient of the“Leadership Visionary- Personality of the Year 2026” award, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of financial policies and the enhancement of the efficiency and sustainability of the financial system.

The recognition reflects Qatar's advanced standing and its growing role in supporting global economic stability.

The award is traditionally granted to distinguished figures who have made influential contributions to the banking and financial sectors and have played a significant role in promoting economic stability and strengthening international financial cooperation, in line with the leadership role assumed by the State of Qatar within the global financial system.

The announcement was made during the Arab-European Economic and Banking Summit 2026, held in Paris, where participants widely praised Qatar's efforts in supporting financial stability and fostering economic partnerships at both the regional and international levels.