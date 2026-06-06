World Cup 2026 Tickets: Why Mexican Fans Are Priced Out

MENAFN - The Rio Times) MEXICO · WORLD CUP

Key Facts

- World Cup 2026 tickets: Variable pricing has pushed many Mexican fans out of a tournament being played at home.

- Host-nation math: Mexico stages just 13 of 104 matches, and only two of the nine host-nation games were officially sold out in early June.

- Opener: Seats for Mexico vs South Africa still showed on FIFA's site from about US$2,273, with resale listings far higher.

- Below face value: Tickets for lower-demand games are now selling under their original price on FIFA's own resale platform.

- Investigation: New York and New Jersey attorneys general opened a probe into FIFA's ticketing in late May.

FIFA promised a sold-out World Cup. A week from kickoff, the picture in Mexico is messier - local fans priced out of the biggest games, while unwanted seats are quietly dumped below face value elsewhere.





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Why World Cup 2026 tickets feel out of reach in Mexico

Mexico is hosting the World Cup for a third time, yet many lifelong fans say a seat at the home team's games is beyond them. The cheapest tickets have risen sharply against past tournaments, according to reporting by El País.

That outlet put the increase at up to 800% for the most affordable entries compared with Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Resale listings for the opening match have climbed into the hundreds of thousands of pesos, and in extreme cases near a million.

Part of the squeeze is simple scarcity, as Mexico stages only 13 of the tournament's 104 matches. The rest is pricing, with FIFA setting steep tiers for the marquee games on Mexican soil.

Sold out? The numbers say otherwise

“All games are sold out,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in February. The reality a week before kickoff looks different, with thousands of seats still listed across official and secondary platforms.

The BBC reported that only two of the nine host-nation games involving Mexico, the United States and Canada were officially sold out. Even the opener between Mexico and South Africa still showed more than 500 seats on FIFA's site, from about US$2,273 each.

Independent tracker TicketData counted roughly 74,000 tickets across 86 of the 104 matches on one recent day. The figure swung to around 22,000 by June 2 before climbing back toward 37,000, underscoring how unstable supply has been.

Seats now selling below face value

For lower-profile fixtures, prices have cracked. The BBC found tickets for several less-glamorous games selling under their face value on FIFA's own resale site and on secondary markets.

A Jordan-versus-Algeria game in Santa Clara showed the steepest drop, with comparable lower-tier seats roughly 64% below face. Listings for DR Congo against Uzbekistan appeared from around US$250 to US$296, beneath the US$380 face value.

FIFA has been accused of offloading unsold inventory through resale site SeatGeek, which says it has no partnership with the governing body. FIFA charges a 15% fee to the buyer and another 15% to the seller on each official resale.

Cheaper ways into a Mexican stadium

The same dynamic that prices fans out of El Tri's games opens a door at the neutral fixtures. Matches without a host nation on the field, such as Colombia versus DR Congo in Guadalajara or Tunisia versus Japan in Monterrey, have carried far lower prices.

Buyers should still stick to FIFA's official platform at FIFA/tickets and its official resale market. In Toronto, a provincial law in Ontario caps resale at face value, a rare consumer protection among the 16 host cities.

Prices and availability change by the hour, so any figure can be stale within a day. Fans should confirm current terms with FIFA before paying and avoid scalpers entirely.

Why it matters

A home World Cup that many locals cannot afford reshapes who actually fills the stands. The fear among fans is a tournament played in front of tourists and corporate guests rather than the supporters who fill Liga MX grounds every week.

The pricing fight is now drawing legal scrutiny, with the New York and New Jersey attorneys general probing FIFA over alleged artificial price inflation. How it resolves will shape the legacy this tournament leaves across its host cities.

Frequently Asked Questions How much do World Cup 2026 tickets cost?

Prices vary widely by match, seat tier and demand under FIFA's variable pricing. Neutral group-stage games are the cheapest entry point, while host-nation and knockout games run far higher.

Are World Cup 2026 games sold out?

Not all of them. As of early June, only two of the nine host-nation games were officially sold out, and thousands of tickets remained listed elsewhere.

Where can I buy World Cup 2026 tickets safely?

Use only FIFA's official platform at FIFA/tickets and its official resale market. Tickets bought from scalpers or unverified listings can be invalidated without a refund.

Why are some tickets selling below face value?

Demand has been weak for lower-profile fixtures, leaving sellers to undercut the original price. Reporting suggests FIFA itself may be releasing unsold seats onto secondary platforms.

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