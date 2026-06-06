UP Boy Recovers Following Complex Surgery At Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 6 (IANS) A 12-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh has regained normal urinary function after doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital successfully carried out a rare and complex genital reconstructive surgery, more than a decade after he suffered severe injuries in a dog attack as an infant.

The boy, son of Agra-based farmer Suresh Yadav, was just 25 days old when a dog attacked him and severely injured his external genital organs.

According to hospital officials, the injuries had long-term consequences, causing serious difficulties in urination and affecting the development of his genital organs as he grew up.

After seeking treatment at several hospitals without finding a permanent solution, the family travelled to Ahmedabad and approached Civil Hospital in the hope of obtaining specialised care.

The child was admitted to the hospital on May 1.

Following a detailed examination, Dr. Rakesh Joshi, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital and Head of the Paediatric Surgery Department, found that both of the boy's testes were absent, the penis had retracted inward, and the urinary opening had become extremely narrow.

Despite the complexity of the condition, doctors proceeded with a major surgical intervention.

On May 6, a team led by Dr. Joshi and Professor Dr. Jayshree Ramji successfully performed a complex genital reconstructive surgery along with diagnostic laparoscopy.

The procedure was carried out under anaesthetic support, provided by Dr. Mrinalini and her team from the Department of Anaesthesia, under the supervision of Dr. Mrinalini.

Hospital officials said the surgery addressed multiple congenital and injury-related challenges resulting from the attack and was aimed at restoring normal urinary function and improving the child's quality of life.

Following the operation, the boy remained under close medical supervision for 14 days.

After doctors removed the urinary catheter, he was able to pass urine normally and without pain for the first time in many years, marking a significant improvement in his condition.

Seeing his son's recovery after years of suffering, Yadav expressed his gratitude to the Gujarat government and the medical team at Civil Hospital.

The case was highlighted by the state government on Saturday as an example of specialised treatment available through the state's public healthcare system.

Congratulating the medical team on the successful outcome, State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said: "It is due to the modern infrastructure developed by the state government that patients from across India and the world are now receiving such complex treatments completely free of cost."

He also commended the doctors and healthcare staff involved in the procedure, describing the surgery as a notable achievement for the Paediatric Surgery Department at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

According to officials, the successful treatment showcases how patients from outside Gujarat are increasingly turning to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for advanced and specialised medical care that may otherwise be difficult or expensive to access.

The hospital, one of the largest government-run healthcare institutions in the country, regularly receives referrals for complex surgical cases from across the country.