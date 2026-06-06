Aspire Indoor Track Hosts Opening Round Of Sport For All Track Series 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The opening round of the Sport For All Track Series 2026 concluded successfully at the Aspire Indoor Running Track, organized by the Qatar Sports For All Federation under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

The event attracted strong participation, with more than 300 male and female competitors from various age groups, including children, adults, and senior citizens.

The competition was structured across several timed categories to accommodate participants of different ages.

Adult runners aged 17 and above competed in races lasting between 15 and 30 minutes, while juniors aged 7 to 17 took part in a 10-minute race.

Children aged 3 to 6 participated in a five-minute event.

The format was designed to maximize participation by allowing competitors to complete as many laps as possible within the allotted time, ensuring fair opportunities for all entrants.

The series consists of four races, all scheduled to take place during June at the Aspire Indoor Track. The events provide participants with a unique sporting experience in a climate-controlled environment, offering ideal conditions for running during the summer season.

Executive Director of the Qatar Sports For All Federation, Abdullah Al Dosari said that the inaugural edition of the Sport For All Track Series has made a strong and promising start, characterized by excitement and competitive spirit.

He highlighted the significant turnout of families, noting that it reflects growing public awareness of the importance of running and its role in promoting health and active lifestyles.

Al Dosari emphasized that the federation places particular importance on summer sporting events that bring families together and encourage regular participation in physical activity.

He also noted that registration remains open for the remaining rounds of the series through the Sport For All mobile application.

The initiative offers participants access to suitable indoor venues and encourages year-round engagement in running events as part of the federation's ongoing efforts to promote sports culture and increase participation in physical and recreational activities.

The four-race Aspire Indoor Track Series forms part of the Qatar Sports For All Federation's annual calendar of events and championships. The federation organizes dozens of races and community-based sports initiatives throughout the year, aimed at engaging people of all ages.

In total, more than 850 sports and community events are scheduled for the current year, in line with the vision and strategic plans of the Ministry of Sports and Youth to strengthen the culture of physical activity and establish sport as a way of life for the widest possible segment of society.