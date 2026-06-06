Bengal T20 League: Shami Hat-Trick, Vishal's 86 Power Siliguri Strikers To Dominant Win

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 6 (IANS) The iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday witnessed another Md Shami special as the veteran pacer bagged an impressive hat-trick for Servotech Siliguri Strikers against Shrachi Rarh Tigers in the Bengal T20 League Season 3 match.

Shami dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed in the fourth ball of the 16th over, followed that up by claiming Rohit Kumar and Dipanjan Mukherjee in the fifth and sixth balls respectively to complete his hat-trick. Shami finished with 4 for 27 in 4 overs while Karan Lal (3-36) also impressed as Siliguri bagged a 24-run victory over Rarh Tigers.

Put into bat, Siliguri Strikers posted a challenging 208/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Vishal Bhati's brilliant 46-ball 86. His knock included 6 sixes and 5 fours. At the end, Pramod Chandila's quickfire 36 not out off 16 powered the team past 200. Chasing the target, Shrachi Rarh Tigers managed 184/9 in 20 overs. Shuvam Dey Sr (48 off 25) and Rahul Prasad (44 off 26) were the pick of the batters.

Earlier in the day's first match, Sobisco Smashers Malda outclassed Murshidabad Kings by seven wickets. Put into bat, after the match was reduced to 15-overs-a-side due to rain, Murshidabad Kings scored 134/7 in the allotted overs. Deepanshu (47 off 33) top-scored for his side. For Malda, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal was the pick of the bowlers, bagging 3 for 18. In reply, Writam Porel (50 off 29) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (48 not out off 31) helped Malda chase the target down, scoring 138/3 in 13.4 overs.

Riding on a dominant batting display, Sobisco Smashers Malda registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Murshidabad Kings in the Bengal T20 League Season 3 men's competition at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

After rain reduced the contest to a 15-overs-a-side affair, Murshidabad Kings batted first and posted a competitive 134/7. Deepanshu led the scoring with a brisk 47 off 33 deliveries, while contributions from the middle order helped the side maintain momentum through the innings.

In response, Sobisco Smashers Malda made light work of the chase. Writam Porel set the tone with an aggressive 50 off 29 balls before Abhimanyu Easwaran anchored the innings with an unbeaten 48 off 31 deliveries. The duo ensured Malda remained firmly in control as they chased down the target, finishing on 138/3 with eight balls to spare.

Brief scores: Murshidabad Kings vs Sobisco Smashers Malda

Murshidabad Kings 134/7 (15 overs)

Sobisco Smashers Malda: 138/3 (13.4 overs)

Brief score – Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers

Siliguri Strikers: 208/4 (20 overs)

Shrachi Rarh Tigers: 184/9 (20 overs).