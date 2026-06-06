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News Update! (06-06-2026)

News Update! (06-06-2026)


2026-06-06 02:24:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...

Ministry of Public Health marks World Food Safety Day 2026.

Wifaq Center launches 46th edition of premarital counseling program.

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Gulf Times

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