Rajasthan Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar's Son Gets Death Threats From Unidentified Man

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Medical Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar's son, Dhananjay Singh, has allegedly received death threats from an unidentified person through a phone call and social media messages, police said on Saturday.

Taking the matter seriously, the Khimsar Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to the complaint filed by Dhananjay Singh, the incident occurred on the morning of Friday while he was at his office, Atal Bhavan, located within Khimsar Fort.

He received a call from an unknown number, during which the caller inquired about his plans to visit Jaipur.

Dhananjay Singh informed the caller that he was scheduled to travel to Jaipur in two days to attend a Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) meeting.

The caller then allegedly began threatening him. When Dhananjay asked the reason for the warning and sought the caller's identity, the accused reportedly said, "Be careful, I will shoot you."

Dhananjay Singh responded by saying that he was accompanied by an armed Quick Response Team (QRT), following which the caller disconnected the call.

Apart from the phone threat, Dhananjay Singh has also reported receiving threatening comments and messages on his official Facebook page over the past several days.

He has submitted screenshots and links related to the social media posts to the police as part of the complaint.

Khimsar Station House Officer (SHO) Aditi Upadhyay said an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person.

Given the seriousness of the threat, the investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Amar Chand.

Police are working with the cyber cell to trace the caller's location and identify the source of the threatening social media posts.

Officials said all angles are being examined and appropriate action will be taken once the accused is identified.