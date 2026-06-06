Final Fantasy Finale Targets Wider Release Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Square Enix has confirmed Final Fantasy VII Revelation as the closing chapter of its remake trilogy, setting a spring 2027 launch across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and PC on the same day.

The announcement marks a major shift for one of the company's most important franchises. Earlier entries in the remake project arrived first on PlayStation before expanding to PC and other consoles, but Revelation is being positioned from the outset as a global multiplatform release. The PC edition will be available through Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox PC, widening access for players who had previously waited months or years for ports.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation will complete the reimagining of the 1997 role-playing game that began with Final Fantasy VII Remake in 2020 and continued with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in 2024. The trilogy has retold the story of Cloud Strife, Aerith Gainsborough, Tifa Lockhart, Barret Wallace and their allies while expanding the original plot, adding new systems and reshaping key narrative turns.

The new title was unveiled during Summer Game Fest with a trailer showing Cloud's party heading towards the final confrontation with Sephiroth, the series' central antagonist. The footage also placed emphasis on the Highwind airship, a major element from the original game that is expected to open up broader exploration in the final instalment.

Revelation will bring the remake trilogy into its most expansive phase. Square Enix has described the game as a journey across a world without boundaries, signalling a greater focus on global traversal after Rebirth widened the project beyond the more linear structure of Remake. The appearance of the Highwind is likely to be central to that ambition, allowing players to revisit familiar locations and reach new areas as the story moves towards its endgame.

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The game will also bring back major figures who gained larger roles in Rebirth. Vincent Valentine and Cid Highwind, who appeared in the second chapter without joining the active battle roster, are expected to become playable characters. Their inclusion would bring the remake's party closer to the full line-up of the original game while giving the finale a broader combat structure.

Gameplay additions shown for Revelation include battles against the Weapons, the giant planetary guardians that remain among the most recognisable set pieces from the 1997 title. The trailer also pointed to renewed attention on Wutai, a politically significant location in the remake continuity, and to the larger conflict between Shinra, Sephiroth and the planet's survival.

A new equipment feature called Function Integrated Tactical Suitwear, or FITS, is also being introduced. The system appears to let characters equip specialised armour that changes abilities and move sets, creating a structure closer to job-style customisation seen elsewhere in the Final Fantasy series. That could broaden tactical options beyond the weapon, materia and synergy mechanics that shaped Remake and Rebirth.

The timing carries symbolic value. A spring 2027 launch would place Revelation in the 30th anniversary year of Final Fantasy VII, one of the most influential Japanese role-playing games in the medium's history. Its original release helped establish the PlayStation as a leading console for cinematic role-playing games and turned characters such as Cloud and Sephiroth into global gaming icons.

The simultaneous release also reflects a wider business adjustment at Square Enix. The company has moved away from relying heavily on single-platform exclusivity after mixed commercial performance from some premium releases. A broader launch strategy gives Revelation access to console, handheld and PC audiences at once, reducing fragmentation and giving the trilogy a stronger chance of converting long-term interest into day-one sales.

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For PC players, the decision removes one of the franchise's most persistent frustrations. Final Fantasy VII Remake reached PC more than a year after its PlayStation debut, while Rebirth followed a staggered release path. Revelation's day-one PC arrival suggests Square Enix now sees the platform as integral to the franchise's future rather than a secondary market.

The challenge for the development team will be technical consistency across very different hardware profiles. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC will require careful optimisation, particularly if Revelation delivers larger traversal zones, faster airship movement and more complex battles than Rebirth. The promise of simultaneous release will heighten scrutiny over performance, visual quality and feature parity.

Director Naoki Hamaguchi has already sought to reassure players that the finale will not be pushed out before it is ready. The remake project has carried unusually high expectations because it is not only completing a modern trilogy but also resolving changes to one of gaming's most studied stories. Revelation now faces the task of satisfying players attached to the original ending while serving those invested in the remake's altered timeline and expanded mythology.