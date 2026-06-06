Pahlaj Nihalani Prayer Meet: Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor Pay Respects

Several Bollywood stars attended the prayer meet to pay their last respects to veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani who passed away on Thursday at the age of 76.

Celebrities in Attendance

Politician and actor Hema Malini also attended the prayer meet on Saturday. In the visuals, the actress was seen entering the premises.

Anil Kapoor donned a black shirt for the prayer meet. The actor was seen exiting from the prayer meet after paying his last respects.

Shatrughan Sinha also attended the prayer meet on Saturday. He wore a white shirt and pant for the day. He paired it with a black vest.

Other Bollywood celebrities include Jackie Shroff, Neha Dhupia, and Anupam Kher.

Cremation and Tributes

Nihalani was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday, with several members of the film fraternity gathering to pay their final respects.

Several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry attended the cremation ceremony to bid farewell to the veteran producer.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, Varun Dhawan, along with his father David Dhawan, producer Boney Kapoor and others arrived to pay tribute to the late film producer.

Celebrities also took to their respective social media handles and offered tributes to Nihalani, remembering his contributions to the Indian film industry.

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