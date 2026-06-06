Indian Peacekeeper Maj Abhilasha Barak Gets UN Gender Advocate Award

Indian woman peacekeeper Major Abhilasha Barak, who is also the country's first woman combat helicopter pilot, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 UN Military Gender Advocate Award. Barak, who is serving with the UN Peacekeeping in Lebanon, received the award from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a ceremony on Friday here.

A Role Model

"Congratulations to our UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year, Major Abhilasha Barak of India, who is serving for peace with UN Peacekeeping in Lebanon. Her work shows the critical role that UNIFIL plays & how its presence is transforming the lives of women & girls, even under the most challenging circumstances. Major Barak, you are a role model to those you serve & those you serve with. Thank you for your service," Guterres said in a post on X.

Congratulations to our @UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year, Major Abhilasha Barak of India, who is #ServingForPeace with @UNPeacekeeping in Lebanon. Her work shows the critical role that @UNIFIL_ plays & how its presence is transforming the lives of women & girls, even... twitter/MffWFACTG9 - António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 6, 2026

About the UN Award

The UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award is presented annually since 2016 to a military peacekeeper - male or female - who has shown outstanding commitment and leadership in promoting the principles of UN Security Council Resolution Resolution 1325. The resolution calls on to mainstream a gender perspective in all aspects of peacekeeping and peacebuilding and to ensure women's participation in peace and political processes. The Resolution also calls for the protection from, and prevention of, conflict-related sexual violence and for an expansion of the role and contribution of women in UN operations, including uniformed women peacekeepers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)