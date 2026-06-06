Odisha CM Announces Rs 15 Crore For Sambalpur Football Academy Devpt

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced a financial sanction of Rs 15 crore for the development of the Sambalpur Football Academy, reaffirming the state government's commitment to strengthening grassroots football and creating world-class training infrastructure for young players.

During his visit to the academy, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, participated in the planting of grass seeds as part of efforts to develop a high-quality football ground for aspiring footballers in the region.

World-Class Infrastructure Planned

As part of the ambitious infrastructure plan, the academy will be equipped with three FIFA-standard football fields and two modern futsal grounds. The proposed facilities are aimed at providing advanced training opportunities and exposure to budding footballers, helping them compete at higher levels.

A Legacy of Nurturing Talent

Addressing the media, Majhi highlighted the academy's contribution to Odisha's sporting landscape and its role in nurturing football talent over nearly two decades. "The Sambalpur Football Academy holds a special place on Odisha's sports map. Under the leadership of our Sambalpur MLA, Jayanarayan Mishra Ji, it was established as a branch of the Sambalpur Sporting Club. Today, the academy has become one of the state's leading platforms for providing national-level exposure and recognition to talented footballers. Over the past 19 years, the academy has produced many talented players. Several of them have represented Odisha at the national level in various categories, bringing great pride to the state. The academy's success is built on a strong sporting foundation and an excellent coaching system," Majhi said.

Future Vision and Government Support

The Chief Minister also revealed that the state government is organising the annual CM Trophy Football Tournament and has decided to identify promising footballers below the age of 14 for specialised training through the academy.

Emphasising the government's long-term vision, Majhi said efforts are underway to transform the Sambalpur Football Academy into a world-class sports institution that can provide greater opportunities to young athletes, particularly those from rural areas. He added that the Odisha Government will continue supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the state's sporting ecosystem and producing footballers capable of excelling at both national and international levels. (ANI)

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