Punjab Police Cracks Down On Illegal Use Of Hooters, Sirens, Flashers

In a massive crackdown on traffic violations, Punjab police have checked over 29,000 vehicles and issued more than 4,200 challans during a five-day statewide drive against the illegal use of hooters, sirens and flashers on private vehicles, officials said on Saturday.

The special operation, launched on June 2 across Punjab, was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav to curb the unauthorised use of signalling devices by private individuals.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, the drive, carried out on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, was focused on private vehicles unlawfully using signalling equipment, including hooters, sirens or flashers to bypass traffic rules and project undue authority.

Details of the Five-Day Operation

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Praveen Sinha, while sharing the details of the operation, specified that such devices are strictly meant for emergency vehicles and essential services. Private individuals cannot be allowed to misuse them, he said.

Divulging the outcomes of the five-day operation, the Special DGP said that police teams checked a total of 29,324 vehicles. During the checking, teams successfully removed 52 hooters, 10 sirens, and 403 flashers from unauthorised vehicles, he said, while adding that, furthermore, 4,221 violators were issued challans and 48 vehicles were impounded.

Warning violators of strict legal consequences, Special DGP Praveen Sinha stated that this drive will continue across the state, and rigorous legal action will be initiated against anyone found indulging in the unauthorised use of flashers, sirens, or hooters.

'Gangstran te Vaar' Campaign Update

Meanwhile, the "Gangstran te Vaar" campaign continued on Day 137 with Police teams arresting 320 individuals with eight weapons, taking the total arrests to 34,532 since the launch of the campaign.

Apart from this, preventive action has been taken against 97 persons, whereas 13 persons were verified and released after questioning. Police teams have also arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) during the operation. (ANI)

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