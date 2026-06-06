Swiss Government Takes Steps To Improve Care For Women With Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a disease that affects about one in ten women of childbearing age, wrote the government in a note, adding that they often suffer for years before getting a diagnosis and receiving appropriate treatment.

The disease often causes a wide range of symptoms and health problems, including severe menstrual and pelvic pain, fatigue or anxiety. Many affected women also have difficulty getting pregnant. The disease can also negatively affect many aspects of life, such as daily work, education or relationships with partners.

The challenges related to the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis are an example of the current structural deficits of the Swiss healthcare system in the management of typically female diseases, writes the government.

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Various measures have already been initiated to improve this situation. The Federal Commission for Quality has been instructed to expressly take these diseases into account in its strategic objectives. A study on the quality of treatment for such diseases is currently underway. This also covers endometriosis.

In addition, the federal government has instructed the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) to examine, in conjunction with the Swiss Health Observatory, the possibilities and ways of analysing the data already available on the healthcare situation for women with endometriosis.

At the same time, the government notes that the responsibility for ensuring timely and appropriate diagnosis and treatment lies primarily with health professionals and healthcare facilities, and therefore considers collaboration with actors outside the federal administration critical.

It recommends that service providers, specialist medical societies, research and educational institutions and patients' organisations continue to strive for a better research situation, coordinated care and appropriate fees. In addition, it calls for raising awareness of endometriosis in health care, work and educational institutions.

Translated from Italian by AI/jdp

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